Otto Kemp Goes Deep as Pitching Shuts Down Red Wings to Snap Losing Streak
Published on June 5, 2026 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (28-33) snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the Rochester Red Wings (37-23) on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.
The 'Pigs broke the ice on the scoreboard when Bryan De La Cruz scampered home on a wild pitch.
Rochester responded immediately with a pair in the fifth to take the lead. Robert Hassell III doubled home Andrew Pinckney to tie the game and then Hassell scored on a Phillip Glasser sacrifice fly to make it 2-1.
Gabriel Rincones Jr. re-tied the game with a two-out base hit in the last of the fifth, driving home Robert Moore.
Otto Kemp and Bryan De La Cruz each singled to open the sixth before Christian Cairo advanced them both with a sacrifice bunt. Carter Kieboom then drove home Kemp with a sacrifice fly to give the 'Pigs the lead 3-2.
Kemp gave the 'Pigs a crucial insurance run as he belted a solo homer to open the eighth, his fourth of the season.
Seth Johnson (S, 6) worked around a pair of singles with two strikeouts to post a scoreless ninth to earn the save for the 'Pigs, securing the 4-2 win.
Chuck King (W, 3-3) worked three scoreless innings in relief to earn the win, striking out four without allowing a hit.
Seth Shuman (L, 5-1) suffered the loss for the Red Wings, allowing the game-winning run in 1.1 innings of work.
The 'Pigs and Red Wings will tango again on Saturday, June 6th at Coca-Cola Park with first pitch slated for 6:45 p.m. Alan Rangel gets the ball for the 'Pigs against Andry Lara for the Red Wings.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
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