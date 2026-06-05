Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 5 at Lehigh Valley

Published on June 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (37-22) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (27-33)

Friday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Coca-Cola Park - Allentown, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Luis Perales (1-4, 3.05) vs. RHP Bryse Wilson (3-5, 7.23)

THE VIEW FROM THE TOP: After emerging victorious Wednesday evening, the Rochester Red Wings recorded their 11th consecutive road win behind explosive performances from an array of players, remaining undefeated in their series against Lehigh Valley with a 7-1 win...1B ABIMELEC ORTIZ arose as a key contributor, going 3-for-4 at the plate and accounting for two RBI and a walk...C RILEY ADAMS also tallied a pair of RBI, while RF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN connected on a pair of runs and hits each...with a hold on the International League's top spot 0.5 game ahead of Memphis in second place, the Red Wings lifted themselves to a season-high 15 games over .500...with a chance to win five consecutive series for the first time since 2019 tonight, Rochester will send RHP LUIS PERALES to the mound against IronPigs RHP Bryse Wilson...

Rochester is now 3-0 through their first three games in June for the third time since 2010 (2022, 2015).

The victory marked the Red Wings 12th against Lehigh Valley in 2026, tying the club's highest win total against the IronPigs (12 in '22) since they entered the IL in 2008.

NO COM-PERALES-ON: RHP LUIS PERALES will be making his 10th start (11th app.) as a Red Wing tonight, coming off his first start since he was reinstated from the Injured List...in that outing on 5/30 vs. SYR, the Venezuelan-born right-hander tossed 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out and walking a pair...in three starts against the IronPigs this season, Perales has yet to allow an earned run across 12.2 innings of work, surrendering just six hits with a 0.87 WHIP and .136 BAA...he is one of just four International League starting pitchers to log at least 10.0 innings against a single opponent without allowing an earned run this season...the former Boston Red Sox farmhand averages 98.3 MPH on his fastball, third-hardest among all IL starters...

Across four starts since the start of May, Perales boasts a 1.53 ERA (3 ER/17.2 IP) with a 1.02 WHIP.

AWAY WE GO: With last night's victory, the Red Wings have won 11 consecutive road games for the first time since at least 1981, moving to 20-9 on the season and 7-2 at Coca-Cola Park...Rochester has finished above .500 at the home of the IronPigs in each of the last two seasons (7-6 in '24, 7-1 in '25), after having not done so since they went 6-1 in 2015...away from ESL Ballpark in 2026, the Red Wings pitching staff lead all Triple-A teams, and rank ninth among all full-season MiLB teams with a 3.82 ERA (107 ER/252.0 IP)...they also lead MiLB with 26 holds, and lead all Triple-A staffs with a 1.25 WHIP and .211 batting average against...

Rochester has not finished above .500 on the road since 2017, and has done so three times ('17, '16, '06) since 2004.

YOU BETTER ABI-LIEVE IT!: 1B ABIMELEC ORTIZ laced two doubles last night to increase his team-leading season total to 15, going 3-for-4 with two RBI, a walk, and a run scored...he is now one two-bagger shy of 100 in his professional career...the Puerto Rico native has now hit safely in 11 consecutive games dating back to 5/20, has logged an RBI in four-straight and an XBH in each of his last three...11 games marks the longest hitting streak by a Red Wing since Andrés Chaparro in 2025 (8/2-15), and is tied for the second-longest active streak in the International League...across those 11 games since 5/20, Ortiz leads the IL in batting average (.413, 19-for-46), RBI (25), SLG (.978), and OPS (1.450), is T-2nd in home runs (7) and XBH (12), and T-3rd in total hits (19)...across the first two-plus months of the season, the lefty slugger is T-2nd in the IL with 48 RBI, T-5th in doubles (15), and T-7th in XBH (25)...

With runners in scoring position this season, Ortiz ranks T-2nd in the IL (mi. 50 AB) with seven doubles and ranks second with seven homers, while boasting the third-highest OPS (1.188).

TO BE FRANK(LIN): Leading off and playing right field for the Red Wings last night, CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN connected on two doubles of his own while adding an RBI, a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored...this marked his seventh career two-double game, and first since 7/26/2025 with Iowa...Franklin has reached base in half of his plate appearances in June with five walks and three hits while tallying a stolen base in each game, which is the longest active streak in the International League and the first time a Red Wing has done so this season...since making his Triple-A debut with Iowa at the start of the 2025 season, Franklin leads the IL and ranks second among all 30 Triple-A teams with 118 walks.

KENT STOP BELIEVIN': LHP JACKSON KENT lifted the Red Wings to their 11th consecutive road victory last night, earning the win after posting six strikeouts over 5.0 innings of action in his third Triple-A start...the former University of Arizona ace now stands at 3-1 on the season with an ERA of 3.25 (16 ER/44.1 IP) over 10 appearances between Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg...since 5/15, Red Wings starting pitchers rank second in the International League with a 1.22 WHIP, fourth with a .231 BAA, and fifth with a 4.54 ERA (36 ER/71.1 IP)...

Between the Red Wings and Harrisburg, Kent has posted a road ERA of 1.01 (3 ER/26.2 IP).

JO(E)Y TO THE WORLD: In last night's victory against the IronPigs, CF JOEY WIEMER made his ninth start this season with the Red Wings since joining the team on 5/19...the Ohio native went 2-for-5 (.241) at the plate, scoring two runs...Wiemer has logged a multi-hit game in three of his last six contests since 5/28, hitting .350 (7-for-20) with a .458 OBP over that stretch...across six Thursday games with Rochester and Washington this season, the former Miami Marlin is hitting .533 (8-for-15) with a 1.363 OPS.







International League Stories from June 5, 2026

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