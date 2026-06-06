Beck, Coleman No Hit Syracuse

Published on June 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders no-hit the Syracuse Mets behind a 4-0 victory. Yankees #21 prospect Brendan Beck and reliever Carson Coleman combined to not allow a hit alongside new catcher Abrahan Gutierrez.

SWB took a two-run advantage in the second inning. Oswaldo Cabrera led off with a single and Tyler Hardman reached on an error. Seth Brown worked a walk to load the bases. Kenedy Corona pushed in a run and Duke Ellis rocketed a triple to drive in another.

Ellis led off the fifth with a home run to left center. His second long ball of the season, made it 3-0.

Jonathan Ornelas smacked a home run to begin the eighth frame to add another for SWB.

Beck pitched seven innings of no-hit ball. He walked three and struck out six on 93 pitches. Carson Coleman took on the eighth 1-2-3 with a pair of strikeouts. He walked a batter in the ninth inning, but induced a double play ball to end the game.

It was the RailRiders first no-hitter of the season. The last time they did so in a nine-inning contest was with Luis Gil, Reggie McClain and Stephen Ridings on July 21, 2021 versus Rochester.

The RailRiders continue their series against the Mets at NBT Bank Stadium. Saturday will feature Adam Kloffenstein facing off against righty Jack Weisenberger. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field on Tuesday, June 9th, against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 31-29







International League Stories from June 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.