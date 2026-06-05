Introducing the Capital City Cubs - The Iowa Cubs Newest Alternative Identity

Published on June 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







The Iowa Cubs, the Triple-A Affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, are thrilled to reveal a brand new on-field alternative identity coming to Principal Park this season: Capital City Cubs.

The inspiration for the Capital City identity begins with Des Moines itself. Principal Park sits at the confluence of the Des Moines and Raccoon Rivers, the historic meeting point where the city was founded. Nearby bridges connect neighborhoods and communities across the river, serving as a symbol of connection, unity, and shared experiences, the same values that make baseball a powerful community gathering place. The Capital City identity was created to celebrate the city, its people, and the connections that bring us together.

The design also honors Des Moines as Iowa's capital city. A navy and gold color palette draws inspiration from the city's rivers and the iconic gold dome of the Iowa State Capitol, while details throughout the uniform pay tribute to the pride, history, and spirit of Des Moines. Together, these elements create an identity that proudly reflects our capital city.

"This identity is a tribute to the city that has supported our organization for decades," said Iowa Cubs General Manager Randy Wehofer. "Des Moines is built on connection, and that's what we see at Principal Park every day as fans, families, and friends come together to create something special. The Capital City Cubs celebrate both the community outside our gates and the one that comes to life inside the ballpark."

Starting Saturday, June 6, you can watch the Iowa Cubs take the field as the Capital City Cubs every Saturday throughout the remainder of the 2026 season. The first 1,000 fans through the gates on Saturday, June 6 will go home with an exclusive Capital City pennant. Fans can sip on the signature Capital City cocktail, the Two Rivers, available exclusively on Saturdays at all bars throughout Principal Park.

Fans wanting to represent this spectacular identity can purchase Capital City merchandise both in person at the Team Store or online at www.iowacubs.com/shop. Offerings include men's and women's t-shirts, fitted and adjustable caps, replica jerseys, and novelty items.

Tickets for all Capital City games are available now, seats subject to availability. Fans can visit www.iowacubs.com, call 515-243-6111, or visit the Box Office to purchase tickets or to learn more.

We Are Des Moines







International League Stories from June 5, 2026

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