Iowa Drops Fourth in a Row, Falls to Toledo 10-2
Published on June 3, 2026 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (24-34) lost to the Toledo Mud Hens (27-31) 10-2 on Wednesday afternoon at Principal Park.
Toledo scored a run in the third inning to take the lead early. The Mud Hens would go on to score nine more runs, scoring in four consecutive innings between the fifth and eighth innings, including a five run eighth inning to double their lead to 10-0.
Iowa scored their only two runs of the game in the ninth inning on a two-run home run from Chas McCormick.
Matt Shaw continued his Major League rehab assignment with Iowa, collecting two hits.
Iowa continues a six game series against Toledo on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:38 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
International League Stories from June 3, 2026
- Bats Suffer 18-4 Loss to Redbirds - Louisville Bats
- Iowa Drops Fourth in a Row, Falls to Toledo 10-2 - Iowa Cubs
- Encarnacion-Strand's Two Homers Lead Norfolk to Victory - Norfolk Tides
- Eighth Inning Rally Not Enough as Stripers Fall 6-4 to Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Josh Fleming, Buffalo Bisons Defeat Worcester Red Sox 12-0 - Buffalo Bisons
- Buffalo Breaks Open Pitcher's Duel With Late Uprising To Defeat Worcester, 12-0 - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 3 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB Game Notes - Doubleheader June 3, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- ABC6, Great Clips, Clippers Event to Benefit Cancer Research at the James - Columbus Clippers
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Toledo Earns Series Opening Victory at Iowa - Toledo Mud Hens
- Serna Haunts Sounds in Opener with 3-RBI Night - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.