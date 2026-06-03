Iowa Drops Fourth in a Row, Falls to Toledo 10-2

Published on June 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (24-34) lost to the Toledo Mud Hens (27-31) 10-2 on Wednesday afternoon at Principal Park.

Toledo scored a run in the third inning to take the lead early. The Mud Hens would go on to score nine more runs, scoring in four consecutive innings between the fifth and eighth innings, including a five run eighth inning to double their lead to 10-0.

Iowa scored their only two runs of the game in the ninth inning on a two-run home run from Chas McCormick.

Matt Shaw continued his Major League rehab assignment with Iowa, collecting two hits.

Iowa continues a six game series against Toledo on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:38 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from June 3, 2026

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