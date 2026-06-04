Durham Falters in Extra Innings
Published on June 3, 2026 under International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC - The Charlotte Knights scored 11 times in the 11th inning as Durham ran out of pitching to defeat the Bulls 18-7 at the DBAP on Wednesday night.
Durham (24-35) scored twice in the eighth to tie the game 7-7 before the Knights (31-28) and Bulls played through two scoreless innings.
Evan Reifert threw 2 1/3 innings of hitless relief, his longest outing of the season, before turning the game over to Broecker, one of the Bulls' backup catchers. Broecker (L, 0-1) permitted 11 runs and nine hits during a 13-batter inning.
Trailing 2-0 in the third, the Bulls trimmed the deficit thanks to a sacrifice fly by Raynel Delgado to chase in Blake Sabol, who had doubled high off the right field wall.
In the fourth, the Bulls took a 4-2 lead when Cooper Kinney stroked an RBI-single to right ahead of a two-run homer by Sabol.
After the Knights tied the game in the fifth, Austin Slater connected for his first home run with Durham, a solo shot to center to put the Bulls ahead 5-4.
The Knights tied the game in the seventh, then went ahead 7-5 in the eighth before Durham scored twice in the last of the eighth to pull even. Tatem Levins slow roller for an infield single was thrown wildly past first base by Charlotte reliever Jairo Iriarte to permit two runs to score.
The Knights are 5-0 against the Bulls in 2026.
The six-game series continues Thursday night with Brody Hopkins (1-4, 3.56) slated to oppose Shane Murphy (2-1, 6.67) at 6:45 PM ET.
Notes: Broecker pitched for the fourth time this season in emergency relief work for Durham, including his debut on Opening Night in a 19-2 loss at Charlotte in late March. The Bulls added Hayden Snelsire to their roster before the game, but he was unavailable.
Wednesday night's game was initially scheduled to be started by Mason Englert, whom the Rays recalled earlier in the day. Englert threw five innings of one-run ball against Detroit in St. Petersburg in the Rays' loss to Detroit.
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