Encarnacion-Strand's Two Homers Lead Norfolk to Victory

Published on June 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga - The Norfolk Tides (23-36) defeated the Gwinnett Stripers (30-29), 6-4, on Wednesday at Gwinnett Field. The Tides powered their way to a victory against the Stripers, fueled by a prolific offensive performance and key contributions from the heart of the lineup.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand was the offensive catalyst for Norfolk, launching a pair of home runs, his 11th and 12th of the season to provide crucial momentum throughout the game. The Tides' offense broke out early, plating runs in the first inning on an RBI single from Encarnacion-Strand and José Barrero continuing to pressure the Stripers' pitching staff in the middle innings.

Creed Willems added to the tally with a clutch RBI single in the 7th inning, driving in Heston Kjerstad to extend the Tides' lead. Kjerstad himself was instrumental in setting the table, finishing the night with a productive performance at the plate.

On the mound, Trey Gibson provided a solid start for Norfolk, working through the middle innings while keeping the Stripers' rally attempts largely in check. The bullpen stepped up to lock down the game, navigating late-inning pressure to secure the final outs and seal the win for the Tides.







International League Stories from June 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.