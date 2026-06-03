Toledo Earns Series Opening Victory at Iowa

Published on June 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Des Moines, IA - The Toledo Mud Hens (27-31) trumped the Iowa Cubs (24-33) on Tuesday, June 2, at Principal Park in a dominating 16-1 performance. Cy Young pitcher, Justin Verlander, and a Trei Cruz grand slam led the Hens to a series opening victory. In a season high tying 19 hit day, every starting batter snagged a knock against the opponent.

Verlander looked like the veteran hurler he is leading the Hens to a 16-1 victory. Verlander made his return to the mound after spending 60 days on the IL. Verlander and Ty Blach marked the oldest starting duo of pitchers in the MiLB and MLB this season, a combined 78 years of age.

Max Clark, who usually bats second in the order, led off for the Hens with a walk. Max Anderson sent one flying over the left field fences for a two-run shot shortly after and a quick Toledo lead (2-0). Verlander threw heat in the bottom, putting two men away.

Trei Cruz doubled on his first chance at the plate, but a 1-2-3 putout stopped the offense in their tracks. The Hens maintained the shutout after two, the inning in which the Cubs tallied their first base hit.

Back-to-back doubled added a third run for Toledo, off the bats of Ben Malgeri and Max Anderson (3-0). Valencia went yard for a two-run number of his own in the same frame. (5-0)

Inning five started with Malgeri's 15th double of the season and a field error that landed two Hens on base. Gage Workman's swing was enough for an RBI and a following single left the bases loaded (6-0). Trei Cruz saw an opportunity and capitalized knocking a grand slam out of the park, leaping to a 10-0 lead. Two walked in runs and a single with the bases loaded pushed the lead to 13.

Verlander retired after five shutout innings allowing only four hits. Nick Sandlin took over in the sixth. Cal Stevenson entered the game in relief of Valencia who took a pitch to the lower leg in the inning prior.

The shutout concluded in the seventh inning where Iowa marked its first run off a bases loaded walk (13-1), In the top of the next, Clark went yard for a victory lap, his third homer of the year. (14-1) Seelinger pitched a 1-2-3-inning out of the bullpen to close the stanza.

An error led to two runs in the final offensive inning for Toledo (16-1), also tying its season best outing for hits at 19, conversely, Iowa gave up its season high number of hits in the matchup.

Toledo is on the road again for an afternoon matchup at Iowa. First pitch is set for 1:08p.m. On Wednesday June 3 as the Hens look to stay in the win column.

Notables

J. Verlander - 5.0IP, 4H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 3K

M. Anderson - 4/6, 4R, HR, 4RBI

T. Cruz - 2/6, 1R, GS, 4RBI

E. Valencia - 2/3, 2R, HR, 3RBI







International League Stories from June 3, 2026

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