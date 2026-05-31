Hens Fall in Series Finale vs. Clippers

Published on May 31, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens (26-31) fell to the Columbus Clippers (31-25) on Sunday, May 31, at Fifth Third Field in a 6-4 series finale. The Hens tied it in the fourth with a three-run inning, but the opponent pulled away late in the game.

To open the afternoon, Dylan File's second pitch went flying off the bat of a Clipper, over the walls for an almost immediate lead (1-0). They added three more before the inning ended forcing an early game of catch up for the Hens. (4-0)

Gleyber Torres led off the home order with a single, then Max Clark and Ben Malgeri each took a pitch to the arm loading the bases. A trio of strikeout stopped the Hens from their chance at narrowing the gap.

Defense held the opponent to a scoreless second. Max Burt attacked at the plate with a solo home run for Toledo (4-1), his first of the year. Andrew Navigato came up behind with a double, and Torres a walk. The bases were loaded again with two men gone then a fly out sent them back to the dugout, score untouched.

Navigato and Clark tallied hits in the fourth, before Malgeri's single brought in two runs, one from a throwing error in attempts to get Navigato out. (4-3). Valencia sacrificed one for the game tying run (4-4).

Prior to the top of the sixth, Max Anderson stepped in for Torres at 2B and Konnor Pilkington relieved File. During the inning, Columbus snagged the lead back with a bases loaded run (5-4); defense held them to just one in a situation where the odds of more were high.

Pilkington struck out two in the seventh to end the top half, offense was held to back-to-back groundouts and a strikeout in the bottom.

Yoniel Curet saw some action out of the bullpen after Pilkington, he put two away in his opening stanza but allowed the sixth Clipper run (6-4). Bottom of the eighth ended with the tying runner on first.

Defense did its job in holding the opponent to a scoreless final inning, needing offense to bring it home. In need of three, two-out batter Cal Stevenson drew a walk. Pinch-hitter Jace Jung, who replaced Burt, popped one in the air that dropped into the glove of a Clipper to end the contest.

Toledo is on the road for the first time since May 17, where they will open a new series at the Iowa Cubs on June 2. First pitch is set for 7:38p.m. and the Hens will look to reset with a win.

Notables

M. Burt - 1/4, HR,

B. Malgeri - 2/3, R, RBI, BB

A. Navigato - 2/3, R, 2B, BB







International League Stories from May 31, 2026

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