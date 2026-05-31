Bisons Team Autograph Day, Photo Giveaway and Youth Baseball Day June 14

Published on May 31, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







It's time for the current stars of the Bisons to meet the future stars of the diamond!

The Bisons have combined two great events into one for a fun-filled Sunday afternoon at Sahlen Field! As the Herd hosts the Mets on Sunday, June 14 (1:05 p.m.), the team will hold Team Autograph Day & Team Photo Giveaway AND Youth Baseball Day at the ballpark.

Here's your chance to meet the Herd as we're opening the ballpark early at the special time of 11:30 a.m. with a Team Photo Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans through the MGMT Reputation Gate at Swan St. Fans will then be able to head down to the field from the 3B side for a special pregame Team Autograph Session with many of the Bisons players from 11:40 a.m. -12:05 p.m.

Youth Baseball Day

And as part of Youth Baseball Day at the ballpark, we want to see all the future stars from WNY and Southern Ontario! Special Group Rates & Fundraising Packages are available for youth teams by contacting Mark Gordon (716-846-2018 | mgordon@bisons.com). Teams will receive special-in game recognitions and players in uniform will be chosen to participate in all in-game activities & contests.

And, to compete the Triple Crown for an amazing afternoon at the ballpark, our game on June 14 is also a BrightPath Kids Funday Sunday! We'll have a Mascot Meet n' Greet in the concourse following the autograph session as well as great kids activities. Of course, no Funday is complete with out the postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.

Team Autograph Day, Team Photo Giveaway, Youth Baseball Day AND a Family Funday! SAVE 20% and get your tickets for an unforgettable Sunday at the ballpark!







International League Stories from May 31, 2026

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