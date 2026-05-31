Liover Peguero's Grand Slam Completes 'Pigs Comeback for Series Win in Buffalo

Published on May 31, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Buffalo, New York - On the strength of a Liover Peguero grand slam in the seventh inning, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (27-30) rallied for an 8-5 win, capturing a series victory over the Buffalo Bisons (27-30) on Sunday afternoon at Sahlen Field.

Scoreless thru the first two innings, the Bisons opened their account with a three-run third. RJ Schreck and Josh Kasevich each had RBI singles in the frame while Willie MacIver added an RBI double.

The answer for the 'Pigs came in the form of their own three-run inning in the fifth. Bryan De La Cruz doubled home a pair before scoring himself on a Caleb Ricketts sacrifice fly to tie the game.

MacIver's second RBI of the day on a base hit in the last of the fifth gave the Bisons the lead back before Kasevich also picked up another RBI with a sacrifice fly to make it 5-3.

De La Cruz brought the 'Pigs to within a run in the sixth with a sacrifice fly before Peguero's fateful moment in the seventh. With the bases loaded and two outs, Peguero smacked his first homer of the season, jumping the 'Pigs in front 8-5.

Seth Johnosn (S, 5) worked around a pair of walks to fire two scoreless frames to end things, striking out a pair to earn the save for the 'Pigs. Kirby Snead (W, 2-0) led off for the bullpen with 1.1 no-hit scoreless frames to earn the win. In total, the 'Pigs bullpen tossed 4.1 no-hit shutout innings.

Michael Plassmeyer (L, 3-1) took the loss for the Bisons as he was charged with two of the four runs on Peguero's grand slam.

Following an off-day on Monday, the 'Pigs will return home to Coca-Cola Park on Tuesday, June 2nd to take on the Rochester Red Wings. First pitch is slated for 6:45 p.m.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from May 31, 2026

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