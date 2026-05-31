Indians Split Series with I-Cubs in Sunday Win

Published on May 31, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - José Urquidy allowed just two hits and one walk across 7.0 shutout innings as the Indianapolis Indians defeated the Iowa Cubs, 8-1, on Sunday afternoon at Victory Field. Indy split this week's six-game series, 3-3, capturing the final two contests.

Rafael Flores Jr. opened the scoring for Indianapolis (24-33), hitting an RBI triple off major league rehabber Matthew Boyd (L, 0-1) in the second inning. Two runs came in to score in the fifth inning on an RBI groundout from Termarr Johnson in which the ball was thrown away to plate the extra man. Davis Wendzel doubled home Esmerlyn Valdez in the sixth inning for a 4-0 advantage and Ronny Simon later brought home Nick Cimillo with a run-scoring knock in the seventh.

Iowa (24-32) scored their lone run of the game on a double from Brett Bareman in the top of the eighth. Indy scored three more insurance runs in the bottom half.

Urquidy (W, 2-3) was masterful over his 7.0 innings with Beau Burrows (1.0ip) and Isaac Mattson (1.0ip) finishing the contest from the bullpen. Boyd allowed three runs (2er) in 4.0 innings in his rehab appearance.

The Indians have an off day on Monday before beginning a six-game road series with the St. Paul Saints, Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, on Tuesday, June 2 at 8:07 PM ET. Starting pitchers for the series opener have not been named at this time.







International League Stories from May 31, 2026

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