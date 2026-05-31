17th Annual Buffalo Bisons Star Wars Night June 13

Published on May 31, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







It's always one of the must-attend event of the summer, and you'll want to be at Sahlen Field on Saturday, June 13 (6:05 p.m.) as the great Bisons summer tradition, Star Wars Night, returns to set a milestone mark! Now in it's 17th season, this year's Star Wars Night will pass the amazing quarter-million fan mark when the Herd takes the field on June 13.

We're celebrating with an event so jam-packed we're opening the gates at the special time of 4:30 p.m. We'll have over 50 Fan Costumer Appearances throughout the ballpark's concourse for you to meet and get your pictures taken with, including our life-size Jabba the Hutt! We'll also have commemorative Laser Swords available for purchase, with proceeds to benefit Compass House, and a full-sized Millennium Falcon Bounce House for kids to enjoy!

Star Wars Jerseys

During the game, the Bisons players will wear custom-made Darth Maul Star Wars Night Jerseys that will be autographed by the players and raffled/auctioned off during the game. Stay tuned for details!

Of course, the night doesn't end until a thrilling Postgame On-Field Battle and one of the largest Fireworks Shows of the season!

Star Wars Night Tickets

Remember, you SAVE $5.00 on every ticket you purchase in advance, so get your Star Wars Night tickets at 20% OFF. GET MY TICKETS

For a LIMITED TIME, the Bisons also have a Star Wars Night Family Ticket Pack available that includes 4 discounted tickets to the game as well as 4 Hot Dog & Soda Coupons and 1 Commemorative Laser Sword... all for only $112. Plus, additional discounted tickets, food & laser swords can be added for larger families and groups! It's a SAVINGS OF 25%.







International League Stories from May 31, 2026

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