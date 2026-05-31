House homers twice, Pinckney, King, & Company pick up hits in Sunday Loss

Published on May 31, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Wrapping up their six-game set against their Thruway rivals to the east Sunday afternoon, the Rochester Red Wings (34-22) fell to the Syracuse Mets (29-27) on Sunday. 3B Brady House connected on a pair of home runs for the second time this week, and CF Andrew Pinckney extended his on-base streak to 17 games with a single in the fourth.

After the first three innings proved to be scoreless, the top of the fourth began with Mets a 3B Andy Ibáñez double to center field. 2B Yonny Hernández followed with a walk, and both runners advanced on a hit-by-pitch to DH Cristian Pache. C Kevin Parada then lined a single to right, scoring Ibáñez and Hernández while advancing Pache to third, giving Syracuse a 2-0 lead. RF Matt Rudick followed with a deflected single to right, bringing home Pache and extending the lead to three. CF Nick Morabito capped the inning with a three-run home run to left field, capping off a six-run Mets inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, 3B Brady House put Rochester on the board with a towering solo home run that traveled 420 feet with an exit velocity of 108.2 mph, trimming the deficit to 6-1. However, Syracuse quickly restored its six-run advantage in the top of the fifth when 1B Ryan Clifford launched a solo home run of his own, extending the lead to 7-1.

Former Red Wing SS Jackson Cluff added to the Mets' lead in the top of the sixth, blasting another solo home run to right field to make it 8-1.

House struck again in the bottom of the sixth, crushing his second home run of the afternoon. The 425-foot blast left his bat at 110.2 mph and cut the deficit to 8-2.

C Harry Ford sparked a Rochester rally in the bottom of the seventh with a leadoff walk. LF Joey Wiemer followed with a single, and C Tres Barrera dropped a bloop single into the outfield to load the bases. Ford scored on a fielder's choice by 2B Phillip Glasser to make it 8-3. RF Christian Franklin then delivered the biggest hit of the inning, lacing a two-run triple that scored Wiemer and Glasser to cut the deficit to 8-5. Franklin later scored on a groundout, bringing Rochester within two.

Cluff reached after he was hit-by-a-pitch to lead off the top of the eighth and promptly stole second base. He later scored on a single by Rudick, giving Syracuse an important insurance run and a 9-6 lead.

The Mets added more breathing room in the ninth. Ibáñez singled to begin the inning before Clifford drew a walk. Hernández laid down a sacrifice bunt to move both runners into scoring position. A wild pitch allowed Ibáñez to score and Clifford to advance to third, extending the lead to 10-6. Cluff then doubled, bringing home Clifford and pushing the Mets' advantage to 11-6.

Wiemer walked to begin Rochester's final opportunity in the bottom of the ninth. After a strikeout, Glasser ripped a double into right-center field, moving Wiemer to third. The Wings were unable to capitalize, however, falling to the Mets by a final score of 11-6.

RHP Andry Lara got the start for Rochester, pitching 6.0 innings while allowing eight runs on seven hits and two walks, with one strikeout. RHP Seth Shuman was the first reliever of the afternoon, tossing 1.0 inning and allowing one hit. LHP Carson Palmquist followed in his Red Wings debut, pitching 1.0 inning while recording his first strikeout for Rochester and allowing one hit, one walk, and one run. RHP Andre Granillo handled the ninth inning, allowing two hits, one walk, and two runs while striking out one batter.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game today is 3B Brady House. The Georgia native hit two home runs in Sunday's defeat. He now has seven multi-homer games in his professional career, four of which have come with Rochester, and three against the Mets.

Rochester will use their Monday off to travel to Lehigh Valley for a six-game series beginning Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.







International League Stories from May 31, 2026

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