Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 30 vs. Syracuse

Published on May 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Syracuse Mets (28-26) vs. Rochester Red Wings (33-21)

Saturday - 6:45 p.m. ET - ESL Ballpark - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Zach Peek (0-0, 2.45) vs. RHP Luis Perales (1-4, 3.31)

WALKOFF WIN(G)ERS: After having their 10-game winning streak snapped Thursday, the Rochester Red Wings bounced back with an 11-inning, thrilling 9-8 walkoff win against the Syracuse Mets last night...down 7-1 at one point and trailing by a run with two outs in the ninth, 3B YOHANDY MORALES clubbed his second homer of the night to tie the game and send things to extra innings...2B PHILLIP GLASSER notched the game-winning hit, a softly hit single to the right side for the Red Wings' second walkoff win of the season...2B-3B TREY LIPSCOMB notched three hits in the victory, including his 10th homer of the season and 11th double, while CF ANDREW PINCKNEY notched his seventh homer of the season as part of a two-hit night...Rochester looks to win for the 12th time in their last 13 games tonight, and secure their fourth-straight series victory...activated off the Injured List, Red Wings RHP LUIS PERALES will take the ball against Syracuse RHP Zach Peek...

Rochester has not won four consecutive series since 2019.

LUIS & DESIST: RHP LUIS PERALES will take the mound for Rochester tonight in what will be his 10th appearance (9th GS) of 2026...the hard-throwing right-hander out of Venezuela tossed 4.2 scoreless innings on four hits while striking out one in his previous start on 5/17 vs. LHV, before exiting due to injury...over his three starts in the month of May, Perales has logged a 1.84 ERA (3 ER/14.2 IP) with a 0.95 WHIP and .176 batting average against...he is holding left-handed hitters to just a .104 batting average (7-for-67) through his first nine appearances as a Red Wing, the lowest mark among all Triple-A pitchers that have faced at least 50 left-handed hitters, and fourth-lowest in Minor League baseball...

Perales averages 98.4 MPH on his four-seam fastball this season, second-hardest among all International League starting pitchers behind Scranton/WB RHP Carlos Lagrange (98.9).

MAY WE CONTINUE?: After the Red Wings 11-inning victory, and Omaha's 10-inning win over Memphis last night, Rochester moves back into first place with the best record in the International League...in the month of May the Red Wings have picked up 19 wins, their highest win total across a calendar month since June 2019 (20)...should the Red Wings win both of their weekend games, it would be the first time Rochester has won at least 21 games in a month since July 1997...since 5/1, the Red Wings offense leads the International League with a .316 (71-for-225) batting average with runners in scoring position, have notched the fourth-most RBI (143), and are T-4th in home runs (39)...over that same stretch, the pitching staff leads the IL in WHIP (1.27), holds (25) and saves (10), while ranking second in hits allowed (183), runs allowed (102), home runs allowed (17) and BAA (.228), and third in ERA (3.96)...

Since the start of 2022, the Red Wings are 84-47 in May.

1B ABIMELEC ORTIZ has driven in 28 runs across the month, tied with Brent Rooker (June 2019) for the most RBI by a Red Wing across a calendar month since at least 2004.

CAN YO(YO) BELIEVE IT!: For the second time in the month of May, 3B-1B YOHANDY MORALES connected on two home runs as part of a three-hit effort at the plate...the Miami native finished the night 3-for-5, while adding a walk, three total RBI and three runs scored...down to the final out in the ninth and trailing by a run, Morales connected on a 426-foot blast to left-center to tie the game...he is the first Red Wing to launch a homer to tie or win the game with two outs in the ninth since José Tena's walkoff blast against Buffalo on 9/11/2025...after coming into last night with a share of the team-lead in homers, the right slugger now stands alone with 12, T-8th most in the International League...he also ranks second among all qualified IL hitters in OPS (1.038) and runs scored (43), third in SLG (.610), hits (64), and total bases (T-3rd, 111), fourth in batting average (.352), and fifth in OBP (.428)...

Eight of his 12 homers have come at ESL Ballpark this season, where he is slashing .387/.442/.699 with 17 RBI in 26 games...no Red Wing since at least 2004 (min. 75 AB) has carried a batting average of .380 or higher in the Flower City at season's end, with the closest being Luis Garcia Jr. in 2022 (.376).

When batting with two outs in the inning, Morales is hitting .358 (19-for-53), the fourth-highest mark of any IL hitter (min. 50 AB)...he is also one of four Red Wings (min. 25 AB w/RISP) with a .300 mark or higher (.319, 15-for-47) with runners in scoring position this season.

ICE, ICE, TREY-BY: Notching three hits of his own out of the eighth spot in the Red Wings lineup last night was 2B-3B TREY LIPSCOMB ...the Maryland native finished 3-for-5 with his 10th homer of the season, while adding a double, two RBI, and a run scored...he now has 25 career homers as a Red Wing, and 40 in his MiLB career...his double in the eighth inning pulled him into a three-way tie for the team lead in that category (11) in 2026, and gives him 40 at the Triple-A level since the start of 2025, T-2nd most in the International League...Lipscomb has notched a hit in six of his last seven games with three multi-hit performances since 5/19, carrying a .333 batting average (10-for-30) with seven XBH (3 HR, 4 2B), nine RBI, and a 1.111 OPS over that stretch...

Lipscomb is the third Red Wing this season to log double-digit home runs, joining 3B YOHANDY MORALES and 1B ABIMELEC ORTIZ ...they are the first trio of Red Wings since at least 2003 to have at least 10 homers before June.

The Tennessee product is now just one homer shy of his 2025 total in 77 fewer games, and four away from his career-high (14 in 2023) in 352 fewer at-bats (84 G).

PINCKNEY BLINDERS: CF ANDREW PINCKNEY finished last night's extra-inning affair by going 2-for-5 with his seventh homer of the season, a two-run shot that traveled 402 feet to left-center field... the Tuscaloosa, Alabama, native smashed his homer at 119.0 MPH off the bat, the hardest hit home run in Triple-A or MLB this season, and hardest in Triple-A since Statcast tracking was implemented into Minor League Baseball in 2023... he enters tonight's game on a 15-game on-base streak, the longest active on the team...he has also scored a run in eight-straight games since 5/19, the longest active streak in the International League, and the longest by a Red Wing since he himself scored in 11-straight in 2025 (5/22-6/4)...

Coming into tonight, Pinckney is slashing .353/.522/.529 in six Saturday games this season.

In 348 career Minor League games, he has 348 total hits.

YOUNG AND(RE) MAGICAL: RHPs LUKE YOUNG and ANDRE GRANILLO propelled the Red Wings to a late-night win out of the bullpen on Thursday, finished off by scoreless 10th and 11th innings from Luke Young en route to his second win as a Red Wing and third of the season...he became the first Red Wing reliever to record a scoreless pair of extra innings while earning the win since Amos Willingham on 9/14/2024, against IND...the former 11th round pick out of Midland College now holds a 2.25 ERA (2 ER/8.0 IP) and has allowed just four hits with a .148 BAA across his first seven Triple-A appearances...Granillo took to the mound for 2.0 innings earlier in the game and tallied a pair of strikeouts...

Granillo and Young are the first pair of Red Wings relievers to toss at least 2.0 scoreless innings, while allowing a combined one or fewer hits against the New York Mets top affiliate since RHP Matt Brill and LHP Alberto Baldonado on 9/6/2022.

The pair of relievers each boast the longest active scoreless appearance streak among all Red Wings pitchers (6 G).







International League Stories from May 30, 2026

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