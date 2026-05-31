RailRiders End Skid, Top Worcester 7-2

Published on May 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Worcester Red Sox 7-2 Saturday night at PNC Field. SWB totaled 13 hits, including three each from Spencer Jones and Oswaldo Cabrera, to snap a four-game losing streak.

The RailRiders put base runners on in every inning and scored their first runs in the third frame. Kenedy Corona led off with a double and Spencer Jones singled him home. Tyler Hardman followed with a run-scoring double and Payton Henry backed it up with an RBI single for a 3-0 lead.

In the fourth, SWB added two more. Jonathan Ornelas earned a triple and Corona immediately batted him in. After Corona stole a bag, Jones again sent in the runner with a base hit for a 5-0 lead.

Oswaldo Cabrera recorded his second hit of the night, a single to begin the seventh. Hardman followed with his second two-bagger of the game, and Henry worked a walk to load the bases. Ernesto Martinez Jr. smacked a deep sacrifice fly to left center to drive in another run.

The RailRiders added another in the next inning on a two-out rally. George Lombard Jr. walked and Jones followed with his third hit of the night. Cabrera laced an RBI base hit to right for a 7-0 score.

Worcester did not go down quietly, plating two runs in the final frame. Matt Thaiss bounced a two-run single into right field to make it 7-2. Zach Messinger entered and got the last two outs to end the ballgame.

Yankees #21 prospect Brendan Beck worked his third quality start of the season. The righty went six innings of shutout ball, allowing just four hits and four walks. Beck struck out six on 86 pitches. Rafael Montero and Eric Reyzelman each tossed a clean frame. Everyone in the starting nine contributed to the offensive production in one way or another.

The RailRiders wrap up their series with Worcester Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. Righty Adam Kloffenstein will take the ball for a 1:35 PM first pitch against Red Sox's southpaw Alec Gamboa. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 27-27







International League Stories from May 30, 2026

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