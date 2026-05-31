Jordan Smacks Five Hits as Memphis Dominates Omaha

Published on May 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game series and 12-game road trip with a 13-1win over the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A, Kansas City Royals) on Saturday night at Werner Park.

First baseman Blaze Jordan added to his team lead in hits with a 5-for-6 outburst to set a new professional career-high in base hits for the Southaven, Miss., native. The right-handed hitter doubled, drove in a run and scored twice. Saturday marked Jordan's second four-plus hit performance of the series at Omaha.

All nine Memphis starters tallied a hit in the win while eight of the nine Redbirds batters scored a run. Catcher Leo Bernal smacked three hits to join Jordan and four other teammates with a multi-hit effort. Third baseman César Prieto went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs in his first game with Memphis since his option by St. Louis earlier in the week. Left fielder Bligh Madris also drove in three runs.

Starting pitcher Brycen Mautz allowed one unearned run on two hits, walked three and struck out a season-high tying seven batters in 4.0-plus innings pitched. Max Rajcic (4-1) continued his dominant 2026 campaign with a scoreless frame out of the bullpen. The right-handed pitcher lowered his team-best ERA to 1.60 with the effort. Cade Winquest and Ryan Murphy covered the final 4.0 innings with scoreless work.

With the loss, Memphis remained a 0.5-game behind the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals) for first place in the International League standings and in a second-place tie with the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers).

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 2 to begin a six-game series against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from May 30, 2026

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