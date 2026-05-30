May 30 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians

Published on May 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (24-30) at INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (22-33)

May 30 - 5:35 PM CT - Victory Field - Indianapolis, IN

RHP Connor Noland (2-3, 6.63) vs. RHP Noah Davis (1-4, 3.72)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Indianapolis Indians are set to play the fifth of a six-game series at Victory Field tonight...right-hander Connor Noland is set to be activated from the injured list and make his 10th start of the season with Iowa...right-hander Noah Davis is slated to start for Indianapolis.

THAT IS OFFENSIVE: The Iowa Cubs scored eight runs on 15 hits to lead them to an 8-3 win over the Indianapolis Indians last night... Owen Miller led the way as he went 4-for-4 with two runs, a triple and an RBI... BJ Murray was right behind him with a single, a double, a triple and an RBI... Chas McCormick, Casey Opitz and Christian Bethancourt each added two hits...starter Paul Campbell worked 4.0 scoreless innings with four strikeouts and Luke Little tossed a scoreless inning to pick up his fifth win.

BENNY BARRELS: I-Cubs Infielder Ben Cowles put together a career day at the plate Sunday, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a grand slam, a walk, and six RBI...Cowles set new single game career highs in RBI and extra-base hits (3), including hitting his first career grand slam...his grand slam was the third of the season hit by Iowa, the last one occurring on April 22 against Louisville, by Pedro Ram í rez ...the RBI total, trails only Ram í rez for the most by an I-Cub in a single game, who matched a franchise record with eight RBI on April 22 against Louisville.

RAKING: The I-Cubs offense tallied 17 hits in their second consecutive game on Monday after 17 hits on Sunday...marks the second time they have done so this season, following May 8-9 vs. Columbus...they are the lone team in the International League to record back-to-back games with at least 17 hits and the first since Toledo did so on Sept. 11-12, 2025...since data was made available in 2005, the I-Cubs are the first IL team to have two separate back-to-back 17 hit games.

THREE PLEASE: BJ Murray and Owen Miller each tripled last night, giving the I-Cubs two triples in the game...they are one of six teams to have at least two triples in a single game in the International League... it marks the first time an I-Cubs team has tallied two triples in a game since Aug. 23, 2022 vs. St. Paul.

BACK-TO-BACK: The Iowa Cubs were involved in a shutout for a second consecutive game on Thursday night, losing one and winning one...marked the third time the I-Cubs have been blanked this season...in addition it was the first time the I-Cubs have won a shutout and lost a shutout since June 15-17, 2025.

NASTY IN THE PEN: Right-handed reliever Gavin Hollowell has not allowed an earned run for the I-Cubs since April 5...in his last eight appearances, Hollowell has gone 2-0 in 9.0 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits, five walks and 11 strikeouts.

VERSUS INDIANAPOLIS: The Iowa Cubs and Indianapolis are facing off for the first time this season...their last meeting took place September 9th-14th 2025 at Indianapolis, with the Indians winning the series 4-2.

MILLER TIME: Owen Miller tallied his second four-hit game of the year last night and became the second I-Cub with two such games along with Pedro Ram í rez ...he is slashing .392/.478/.608 (31-for-79) in 24 May games and has raised his average from .184 to .306 during the month...over this span, Owen ranks among IL leaders in batting average (3rd), on-base percentage (7th), OPS (7th, 1.086), hits (7th) and slugging (10th, .608).

SOUP: Last night's starter Paul Campbell tossed 4.0 scoreless innings in a no decision...in his last three starts, Campbell has posted a 1.80 ERA (3 ER in 15.0 IP) and has allowed nine hits, three walks and has struck out nine.

MURRAY MURRAY: Iowa Cubs infielder BJ Murray extended his hit streak to a season-high eight games last night, a stretch in which he is batting .484 (15-for-31) with three doubles, a triple, eight RBI and four walks...marks the third-longest hitting streak by an I-Cub this season, trailing Kevin Alcantara and Eric Yang (both nine)...BJ has not reached an nine-game hit streak since July 2-26, 2022 with Advanced-A South Bend.

SWIPING BAGS: The Iowa Cubs stole five bases in their win Monday, giving them their second game with at least five steals this season, following a seven stolen base performance on May 17...marks just the third time since 2017 in which Iowa has had two such games in a single season.







International League Stories from May 30, 2026

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