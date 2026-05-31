Storm Chasers Fall, 13-1, to Redbirds

Published on May 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NE - The Omaha Storm Chasers (26-29) fell 13-1 to the Memphis Redbirds (34-22) on Saturday night. Omaha collected just 5 hits in the game while Memphis totaled 19 in the 12-run win.

The Redbirds opened the scoring in the top of the 2nd inning with a 3-run home run off Storm Chasers starter Chase Jessee (0-1) to go ahead 3-0.

Andrew Pérez relieved Jessee to begin the 3rd inning, but an RBI single from Memphis extended the gap to 4-0.

A run-scoring error and RBI single off Pérez in the top of the 4th inning extended the Redbirds' lead to 6-0, so Dan Altavilla took over for him with runners on the corners and two outs and he stranded the runners in his Storm Chasers season debut.

Altavilla returned with a scoreless top of the 5th inning, and in the bottom half, Abraham Toro plated Connor Kaiser to cut Omaha's deficit to 6-1.

The Storm Chasers turned to Ben Sears out of the bullpen in the top of the 6th inning, but the Redbirds opened the frame with 4 straight hits en route to 4 runs to pull ahead 10-1. Jose Cuas subsequently entered for Sears with one gone and runners on 1st and 2nd, and he retired the next two batters to finish the inning, stranding the inherited runners.

Cuas came back out for the top of the 7th inning and faced the minimum, then Anthony Gose pitched the top of the 8th inning without allowing a run.

Toro headed to the mound as a position player pitcher for the top of the 9th inning and allowed a trio of runs on 4 hits to make it 13-1.

Omaha couldn't score in the bottom of the 9th, dropping its 4th of 5 games against Memphis 13-1.

The Storm Chasers will host the Redbirds for the series finale on Saturday. Mitch Spence is scheduled to start for Omaha and first pitch is set for 5:05 P.M. CT.







International League Stories from May 30, 2026

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