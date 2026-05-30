Storm Chasers Walk-off Redbirds in Extras

Published on May 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - Luca Tresh walked it off for the Omaha Storm Chasers (26-28) as they took down the Memphis Redbirds (33-22) on Friday night 7-6. Omaha starter Ryan Ramsey pitched into the 7th inning with a quality start and John Rave had a 3-hit game to lead the Chasers to the victory.

Ramsey opened with a scoreless top of the 1st inning and Rave got the Storm Chasers offense off to a hot start with a leadoff home run in the bottom half to go ahead 1-0.

Ramsey retired the first batter he saw in the top of the 2nd inning and after a 17-minute delay, he put away 2 of the next 3 batters to finish the frame.

The Storm Chasers received another scoreless frame from Ramsey in the top of the 3rd inning, then extended the lead 3-0 on a 2-run single from Kameron Misner in the bottom half.

From there, Ramsey dominated the Redbirds, working 3 straight 1-2-3 frames from the 4th inning through the 6th and sitting down 11 straight hitters between the 3rd and 6th innings.

Ramsey returned for the top of the 7th inning, but after loading the bases, allowed a 2-run single to cut the Storm Chasers' lead to 3-2. Génesis Cabrera then made his Storm Chasers debut, taking over for Ramsey with two on and one out, and stranded the inherited runners to keep Omaha in front.

Omaha then got run of insurance in the bottom of the 7th inning when both Josh Rojas and Rave hit RBI singles to extend the advantage to 5-2.

After allowing a leadoff triple in the top of the 8th inning, Cabrera struck out a pair of hitters before Luke Jackson relieved him with a runner on. The Redbirds plated the runner Jackson inherited on an RBI single before a 2-run Memphis double tied the game 5-5.

The Redbirds went down 1-2-3 against Jackson in the top of the 9th inning and Brett Squires opened the bottom of the 9th with a leadoff single. Drew Waters followed with a bunt single, but the Storm Chasers couldn't bring the run across.

Helcris Olivárez (1-1) was called upon in the top of the 10th inning for Omaha and allowed a leadoff RBI single to give Memphis a 6-5 lead, but a double play ended the inning and kept the Chasers down by just one.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Rave tied the game 6-6 with an RBI single, then Tresh hit a sacrifice fly to walk it off 7-6.

The Redbirds will return to Werner Park for Game 5 of the series Saturday night and first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 P.M. CT.







International League Stories from May 29, 2026

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