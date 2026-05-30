Close Game Slips away from RailRiders

Published on May 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Worcester Red Sox 6-5 Friday night at PNC Field. After three ties and four lead changes in the game, the RailRiders could not break their losing streak, dropping their fourth in a row to the Red Sox.

Yankees #1 Prospect George Lombard Jr. walked to lead off the bottom of the first and scored on a Tyler Hardman groundout after the RailRiders loaded the bases to grab an early 1-0 edge.

Worcester took the lead in the top of the third against Yankees #2 Prospect Elmer Rodríguez. With one out, Nate Eaton singled and scored on an error to tie the game. Mikey Romero put the Red Sox ahead 3-1 with a two-run homer to left.

The RailRiders answered immediately in the home half of the frame. After Yankees #6 Prospect Spencer Jones walked and Oswaldo Cabrera singled, Hardman roped a two-run RBI double to left, leveling the game at three.

The Red Sox recaptured the advantage in the top of the fourth. Tsung-Che Cheng walked and Matt Lloyd reached on an error, before Nathan Hickey singled them both home to pull ahead 5-3.

In the bottom half, Ernesto Martínez Jr. brought the RailRiders within one, crushing a 393-foot solo shot over the left center wall for his ninth homer of the year.

Rodríguez was lifted in the sixth for Dylan Coleman, who worked a clean frame, and Yovanny Cruz faced the minimum in the seventh to keep SWB within striking distance.

Down one run in the seventh, Jones tied the game at five with one swing of the bat, blasting a sweeper to center for his 13th homer of the season. Jones was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI in the contest.

A Jason Delay RBI single scored Allan Castro from third in the top of the eighth, giving Worcester a 6-5 lead that they would not relinquish.

Rodriguez tossed 5.0 frames, allowing five runs, three earned, six hits, and five strikeouts. Worcester starter Michael Sansone threw 3.2 innings, surrendering four runs on six hits. Rafael Montero (0-2) allowed one run on two hits in the loss. Zach Kelley (1-0) earned the win, and Tommy Kahnle (S, 5) recorded the save.

The RailRiders continue their series with Worcester Saturday night at PNC Field. "Military Appreciation Night" will feature Yankees #21 Prospect Brendan Beck (3-2) facing Worcester's left-hander Raymond Burgos (0-2). Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 26-27







International League Stories from May 29, 2026

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