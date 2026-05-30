'Pigs Outlast Bisons in 11 Innings for Third Straight Win
Published on May 29, 2026 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Buffalo, New York - Playing in their longest game of the season, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (26-29) outlasted the Buffalo Bisons (26-29) for a 5-4 win in 11 innings on Friday night at Sahlen Field.
Buffalo plated a run in the first inning on a Willie MacIver sacrifice fly, capitalizing on a leadoff walk and error in the frame.
Felix Reyes turned the deficit into a lead in the third, walloping a two-run shot, his 12th, to make it 2-1 'Pigs.
A MacIver RBI double tied things up in the sixth, but the 'Pigs responded in kind with a Caleb Ricketts two-run double in the seventh to take a 4-2 lead.
A Riley Tirotta two-run homer in the eighth tied things back up for Buffalo, forcing extra innings.
Both teams failed to score their placed runner in the 10th, setting the stage for Paul McIntosh to be the hero for the 'Pigs in the 11th. With runners at second and third, McIntosh drilled a single back through the box, scoring Dylan Carlson for the go-ahead run.
In the last of the 11th, Daniel Harper (S, 1) took over for the 'Pigs, retiring all three batters he faced, including a strikeout to end it.
Max Lazar (W, 1-1) worked two scoreless frames the 'Pigs to earn the win while Pat Gallagher (L, 1-1) took the loss for Buffalo, allowing the placed runner to score in the 11th in his lone inning of work.
The 'Pigs and Bisons will duke it out again on Saturday, May 30th. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. with the 'Pigs starter yet to be announced while Buffalo rolls with Grant Rodgers.
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The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
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