Hens Drop Game Four vs. Clippers, 10-7
Published on May 29, 2026 under International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens (26-29) fell to the Columbus Clippers (29-25) on Friday, May 30, at Fifth Third Field, in a 10-7 contest. Three home runs in the fourth inning started a rally, but the opponent pulled away late to garner the victory.
The Clippers didn't waste time putting runs on the board as Carl Edwards Jr. started on the mound for the third time this season. He pitched a leadoff walk and a couple singles which allowed Columbus its first run (1-0). More walks followed to add another first-inning run (2-0). Edwards Jr. finally got one swinging for the second out but a double quickly followed for two additional runs (4-0). Tyler Mattison had to step in after Edwards Jr.'s 37 pitch outing. The final out came from a fly ball to the glove of Ben Malgeri.
Kerry Carpenter began his Major League rehab assignment this evening batting first in the order. A walk landed him on first. Carpenter was forced out by a Malgeri single. Max Clark followed with a single of his own, yet the Hens were unable to reach home plate after one.
Scott Effross was the third arm on the bump for Toledo in just the second inning. A two-run homer came off his sixth throw (6-0). The Hens fell to three consecutive strikeouts in the bottom.
After the first two went down in the third, Nick Sandlin replaced Effross on the mound. When the home team took to the dish, Tomás Nido's challenged pitch was overturned for a leadoff walk, then a trio of outs ended the frame.
Sandlin struck out two at the top of the fourth before run seven came in for the Clippers (7-0). Max Anderson came up big for the Hens in the bottom, slamming a solo bomb out of the park and starting a mini home run derby for Toledo. Jace Jung and Corey Julks followed Anderson's lead to narrow the gap. (7-3) Nido popped a double then Carpenter a single. Malgeri added to the rally with an RBI double. (7-4)
Bullpen pitcher, Lael Lockhart, and the Mud Hens defense shutout the visitors in the fifth.
Jung's bat stayed hot from the inning prior, swinging a two-run ball over the right field fences (7-6). The score held through the seventh. Tyler Gentry replaced Carpenter at right field in the eighth.
The Clippers earned their first run in four innings, expanding the gap to two in the eighth (8-6), followed by an RBI triple for run number nine (9-6). Two-out batter for the Hens, Trei Cruz, locked in an RBI double bringing them back within two. (9-7)
A 10th run was allowed for Columbus in its final inning at the dish, forcing Toledo to need four for the victory. Unable to secure a hit, the Hens were quickly retired in the ninth, falling 10-7 to the Clippers.
The Hens are back at Fifth Third Field this Saturday, May 30, at 7:05p.m. as they hope to rebound from a tough game four vs Columbus.
Notables
J. Jung - 2/4, 2HR, 3RBI, BB
C. Julks - 2/5, HR, RBI,
M. Anderson - 1/3, 2R, HR, RBI, BB
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