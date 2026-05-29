SWB Game Notes - May 29, 2206

Published on May 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Worcester Red Sox (26-25) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (26-26)

May 29, 2026 | Game 53 | Home Game 28 | PNC Field | First Pitch 7:05 P.M.

LH Michael Sansone (1-3, 5.57) vs #2 RH Elmer Rodríguez (1-3, 2.48)

Sansone (5/23 vs ROC): 5.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 4 SO, 73 P (50 S) [Red Wings, 7-5]

Rodríguez (5/23 @ LHV): 3.0 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 8 SO, 81 P (36 S) [IronPigs, 5-4]

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (May 27, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Worcester Red Sox 1-0 Thursday night at PNC Field. Despite a strong pitching performance from Yankees #4 Prospect Carlos Lagrange, SWB bats fell silent as the RailRiders dropped their third straight to the Red Sox.

Worcester took an early lead in the top of the first against Lagrange. With two outs, Anthony Seigler homered to right for a 1-0 edge. The solo shot would be the only run of the contest.

Lagrange held the Red Sox scoreless over the next four frames, his fastball consistently touching the high nineties throughout his outing while retiring eleven in a row before being pulled in the sixth for Carson Coleman, who pitched 1.1 scoreless innings to keep SWB within one.

In the eighth, RailRiders reliever Peter Strzelecki faced the minimum in his SWB debut. An inning-ending tag out at home closed the top of the ninth, holding the deficit at one. Kenedy Corona reached on an error in the bottom of the ninth, but Red Sox pitcher Tommy Kahnle (S, 4) retired the next three batters to secure the save.

Worcester pitchers struck out 14 RailRiders as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's offense managed only one hit thanks to Ernesto Martínez Jr.

Lagrange (0-3) pitched 5.2 frames, allowing one run on three hits, striking out six on 86 offerings. Worcester starter Jack Anderson tossed 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out eight on 74 pitches. Seth Martinez (2-1) earned the win.

NEWS AND NOTES

ONE-HIT NIGHT - Last night, the RailRiders recorded just one hit in the game thanks to Ernesto Martinez Jr.'s single in the in the bottom of the fifth inning. It was the first time this season that the team only recorded one-hit. They have been limited to just two hits twice this summer.

ONE-OH SHUTOUT- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was shutout for only the second time this season; the only other time was on April 21 vs Rochester. The team has actually recorded three shutout victories in their first 52 games. In addition, the RailRiders have not lost 1-0 since July of last summer against Buffalo.

WELCOME PETER - Last week, the Yankees signed reliever Peter Strzelecki and sent him to the RailRiders roster. The righty made his first appearance on the mound last night tossing a clean frame. Strzelecki began the season with the Brewers on their Triple-A Nashville roster, but elected free agency on May 20. He does have parts of three seasons of Major League experience, holding a 3.44 earned run average in 83.2 innings pitched.

AGAINST KAHNLE - The RailRiders have not been able to get any offense against former RailRider and Yankee Tommy Kahnle. A reliever for Worcester, Kahnle has now recorded three saves against his rival team this season. The righty has tossed five clean innings, allowing just three hits and five walks to six strikeouts.

MESSINGER NOT MESSY - Zach Messinger has impressed lately out of the bullpen in all different spots for Manager Shelley Duncan. With 2.2 clean innings yesterday, he has now pitched 17.2 consecutive frames scoreless for the RailRiders, which includes a clean sheet in the month of May. He's allowed just three hits and six walks with thirteen strikeouts during that period. Messinger has dropped his ERA to 3.13 in 14 appearances through 31.2 innings of work. The 26-year-old has been back and forth between starter and reliever after being drafted by NYY in the 13th round back in 2021 but has only worked out of the bullpen this summer.

COMPLETELY CANCELED - When the RailRiders visited the Red Sox at Polar Park earlier this month, one game was rained out during the week. Originally it was postponed and to be rescheduled at a later date, but do not return to Worcester until late in the second half so the game was actually canceled entirely. It will drop SWB's total games in the first half to 74 as of now. The team is still slated to play a doubleheader at Syracuse next week to make up another rainout from earlier this summer.

EVERYTHING ELMER - Yankees #2 prospect Elmer Rodríguez holds a 2.48 earned run average in six Triple-A starts this season. In 29.0 innings of work, the righty has allowed just eight earned runs, with four of them coming in his start last week. Rodríguez has recorded just 15 walks to 34 strikeouts, while only letting up one long ball. He received his big-league call up on April 29 to join the team on the road at Texas. He has pitched three times in the big leagues, being optioned down once for Carlos Rodón and most recently for Gerrit Cole's return.







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