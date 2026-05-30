May 29 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians

Published on May 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (23-30) at INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (22-32)

May 29 - 6:05 PM CT - Victory Field - Indianapolis, IN

RHP Paul Campbell (0-4, 7.86) vs. RHP Carson Fulmer (2-1, 5.53)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Indianapolis Indians are set to play the fourth of a six-game series at Victory Field tonight...right-hander Paul Campbell is set to make his seventh start (ninth appearance) of the season with Iowa...right-hander Carson Fulmer is slated to start for Indianapolis in what is expected to be a bullpen game.

BLANKED: On the heels of a shutout win for the Iowa Cubs, the Indianapolis Indians earned a 3-0 shutout win over Iowa last night... BJ Murray tallied the lone multi-hit game for Iowa as he went 2-for-3 with a walk... Owen Miller and Justin Dean each reached base twice as they walked twice...Javier Assad suffered his second loss of the season but tossed 4.1 innings and allowed one run on four hits with three strikeouts... Tyler Ferguson and Corbin Martin combined for 2.1 scoreless frames and three strikeouts.

BENNY BARRELS: I-Cubs Infielder Ben Cowles put together a career day at the plate Sunday, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a grand slam, a walk, and six RBI...Cowles set new single game career highs in RBI and extra-base hits (3), including hitting his first career grand slam...his grand slam was the third of the season hit by Iowa, the last one occurring on April 22 against Louisville, by Pedro Ram í rez ...the RBI total, trails only Ram í rez for the most by an I-Cub in a single game, who matched a franchise record with eight RBI on April 22 against Louisville.

RAKING: The I-Cubs offense tallied 17 hits in their second consecutive game on Monday after 17 hits on Sunday...marks the second time they have done so this season, following May 8-9 vs. Columbus...they are the lone team in the International League to record back-to-back games with at least 17 hits and the first since Toledo did so on Sept. 11-12, 2025...since data was made available in 2005, the I-Cubs are the first IL team to have two separate back-to-back 17 hit games.

SOMETHING NEW: The Iowa Cubs picked up a 9-7 win Monday, which marked the first time they have played on a Monday since Sept. 2, 2024 at St. Paul...Tuesday off day also marked the first of its kind since Sept. 3, 2024 (not including All-Star break.)

BACK-TO-BACK: The Iowa Cubs were involved in a shutout for a second consecutive game last night, losing one and winning one...marked the third time the I-Cubs have been blanked this season...in addition it was the first time the I-Cubs have won a shutout and lost a shutout since June 15-17, 2025.

NASTY IN THE PEN: Right-handed reliever Gavin Hollowell has not allowed an earned run for the I-Cubs since April 5...in his last eight appearances, Hollowell has gone 2-0 in 9.0 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits, five walks and 11 strikeouts.

VERSUS INDIANAPOLIS: The Iowa Cubs and Indianapolis are facing off for the first time this season...their last meeting took place September 9th-14th 2025 at Indianapolis, with the Indians winning the series 4-2.

MILLER TIME: I-Cubs infielder Owen Miller tallied his first four-hit game since April 16, 2025 with Triple-A Albuquerque vs. El Paso on Monday...Miller is slashing .360/.448/.560 (27-for-75) with four doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI in 23 May games and has raised his season average from .184 to .283 during the month...during this span, Owen ranks among International League leaders in batting average (9th) and hits (T-10th).

BIG INNING: The I-Cubs offense put together its two highest run scoring innings of the season yesterday, scoring nine runs in the second inning before tallying eight more runs in the eighth inning...the single inning totals surpass their previous single inning season high of seven, which they accomplished on April 22 against Louisville.

MURRAY MURRAY: Iowa Cubs infielder BJ Murray extended his hit streak to a season-high seven games last night, a stretch in which he is batting .462 (12-for-26) with two doubles, seven RBI and four walks...marks his second hit streak of seven games this year...BJ has not reached an eight-game hit streak since June 28-July 6, 2025 with Double-A Knoxville.

SWIPING BAGS: The Iowa Cubs stole five bases in their win Monday, giving them their second game with at least five steals this season, following a seven stolen base performance on May 17...marks just the third time since 2017 in which Iowa has had two such games in a single season.







International League Stories from May 29, 2026

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