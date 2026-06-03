June 2 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens

Published on June 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (24-32) vs. TOLEDO MUD HENS (26-31)

June 2 - 6:38 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

LHP Ty Blach (2-3, 4.26) vs. RHP Justin Verlander (0-0, -.--)

TONIGHT'S GAME:= The Iowa Cubs and the Toledo Mud Hens are set to play the first game of a six-game series at Principal Park tonight...left-hander Ty Blach is set for his fifth start of the season with Iowa...right-hander Justin Verlander is slated to start for Toledo on Major League rehab.

SUNDAY BLUES: The Iowa Cubs dropped their second game in a row on Sunday, falling 8-1 to the Indianapolis Indians... Brett Bateman drove in the lone run of the game for the I-Cubs with an RBI Double in the eighth with Ben Cowles scoring the lone run...Indianapolis jumped out to an 8-0 lead before Iowa got on the board in the eighth inning.

ERROR MESSAGE: The I-Cubs allowed three errors on Sunday in their loss against Indianapolis...this marked the fourth time this season that the I-Cubs have allowed three or more errors in a single game, posting a 2-2 record in which they do so...their season high for most errors in a game came on April 2 against Louisville with 4...Iowa has committed six errors over their last three games, the most in the International League, while committing the third-most errors in the IL since May 26.

RAKING: The I-Cubs offense tallied 17 hits in their second consecutive game last Monday after 17 hits the day prior...marks the second time they have done so this season, following May 8-9 vs. Columbus...they are the lone team in the International League to record back-to-back games with at least 17 hits and the first since Toledo did so on Sept. 11-12, 2025...since data was made available in 2005, the I-Cubs are the first IL team to have two separate back-to-back 17 hit games.

THREE PLEASE: BJ Murray and Owen Miller each tripled Friday night, giving the I-Cubs two triples in the game...they are one of six teams to have at least two triples in a single game in the IL... it marked the first time an I-Cubs team has tallied two triples in a game since Aug. 23, 2022 vs. St. Paul.

BACK-TO-BACK: The Iowa Cubs were involved in a shutout for a second consecutive game on Thursday night, losing one and winning one...marked the third time the I-Cubs have been blanked this season...in addition it was the first time the I-Cubs have won a shutout and lost a shutout since June 15-17, 2025.

SWIPING BAGS: The Iowa Cubs stole five bases in their win Saturday night, giving them their third game with at least five steals this season, following another five stolen base performance on May 25...the I-Cubs have not had three such games in a season since 2016 and have not had four in a season since data was made available in 2005.

MUSCLE ONE OUT: The I-Cubs have not hit a home run in their fifth straight game, their longest such stretch since April 10-15, 2025 in which the did not homer in six straight games.

NASTY IN THE PEN: Right-handed reliever Gavin Hollowell has not allowed an earned run for the I-Cubs since April 5...in his last nine appearances, Hollowell has gone 2-0 in 10.0 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits, five walks and 13 strikeouts.

SPEED KILLS: Iowa Cubs outfielder Justin Dean streak of three straight games with a stolen base came to an end on Sunday...it marks the longest such streak by an I-Cub since Hayden Cantrelle from Sept. 4-6 2025...no Iowa Cub has had a stolen bases streak of four games since James Triantos from Aug. 23-28, 2024.

MILLER TIME: Owen Miller tallied his second four-hit game of the year Saturday night and became the second I-Cub with two such games along with Pedro Ram í rez ...he is slashing .368/.455/.563 (32-for-97) in 26 May games and has raised his average from .184 to .295 during the month...over this span, Owen ranks among IL leaders in batting average (4th), on-base percentage (9th), OPS (9th, 1.018), and hits (8th).

SOUP: Friday night's starter Paul Campbell tossed 4.0 scoreless innings in a no decision...in his last three starts, Campbell has posted a 1.80 ERA (3 ER in 15.0 IP) and has allowed nine hits, three walks and has struck out nine.

VERSUS TOLEDO: The I-Cubs and Toledo are facing off for the first time this season...their last meeting took place September 16-21, 2025 Iowa, with the Mud Hens winning the series 5-1.







International League Stories from June 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.