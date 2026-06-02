Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 2 at Lehigh Valley

Published on June 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (34-22) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (27-30)

Tuesday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Coca-Cola Park - Allentown, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Riley Cornelio (5-1, 4.46) vs. RHP Drake Fellows (0-0, 1.80)

WE'RE LIVING HERE IN ALLENTOWN: Wrapping up their six-game set against their Thruway rivals to the east Sunday afternoon, the Rochester Red Wings fell to the Syracuse Mets in their series finale...3B BRADY HOUSE connected on a pair of home runs for the second time this week to power the offense, and CF ANDREW PINCKNEY extended his on-base streak to 17 games with a single in the fourth...Rochester looks to get back into the win column in their series opener at Lehigh Valley tonight, their second trip to Allentown this season...RHP RILEY CORNELIO will take the mound for the Red Wings against IronPigs RHP Drake Fellows...

Rochester is 9-3 against Lehigh Valley this season...they have finished above .500 against the Philadelphia Phillies top affiliate three times since their inception in 2008, most recently in 2015 (11-7).

CHILDREN OF THE CORN(ELIO): Taking the mound tonight for his 10th start (11th app.) of the season in RHP RILEY CORNELIO ...the Hawaiian-born right-hander is coming off his second-straight no-decision in his previous start on 5/27 vs. SYR, where he allowed four earned on five hits across 4.0 innings of work, while striking out six and walking two...Cornelio has picked up five wins this season, tied for the most on the team with RHP SETH SHUMAN (T-2nd in IL)...he is also T-4th with 60 strikeouts, ranks fourth among all International League pitchers (min 40.0 IP) with a .207 batting average against, and ninth with a 1.30 WHIP...

Across three night outings (2 GS) this season, Cornelio is 3-0 with a 1.10 ERA (2 ER/16.1 IP) with 18 strikeouts and nine walks, with a 0.98 WHIP and .135 BAA...he is also 2-0 with a 1.86 ERA (2 ER/9.2 IP) with a 1.03 WHIP on Tuesday's (2 G, 1 GS).

MAY WE HAVE YOUR ATTENTION?: The Red Wings wrapped up the month of May with a 20-6 record, their most wins in a single month since June 2019 (20-10), and highest winning percentage (.769, min. 10 G) since July of 1997 (23-6, .793)...since 2022 Rochester has gone 85-48 in May, the most wins of any MiLB team, and third-most in professional baseball behind New York-AL (92) and Los Angeles-NL (88)...they rank third in the International League with 1193 total hits over that stretch, while scoring the fourth-most runs (743) with the fourth-most extra-base hits (409)...

1B ABIMELEC ORTIZ drove in 29 runs from 5/1-31, the most by a Red Wing across a calendar month since Jason Kubel drove in the same number in August 2004.

HOUSE TOUR: 3B BRADY HOUSE connected on two homers in Sunday's series finale, going 2-for-4 at the plate...the Georgia native has now turned in seven multi-home run performances in his professional career...four of those seven games have been as a member of the Red Wings, three have come against Syracuse, and six of the seven have come since the start of the 2025 season...House's second homer Sunday was off Mets LHP Nate Lavender and landed 425 feet away, the seventh-farthest homer by a Red Wing this season and 31st that traveled at least 400 feet... against southpaws with Rochester and Washington this season, the former first-round pick is slashing .368/.429/.629 with eight XBH (4 HR, 4 2B).

PINCK FLOYD: OF ANDREW PINCKNEY closed out May by going 1-for-4 in the series finale against Syracuse, extending his on-base streak to 17 games, including a hit in four of the fives games he played in over the course of the series...the righty hitter out of the University of Alabama has logged six multi-hit games across the 17-game streak...coming into the six-game set, Pinckney is slashing .349/.417/.674 with four home runs in 43 career at-bats against Lehigh Valley at Coca Cola Park...

Pinckney has not committed an error in 94 straight games, dating back to 7/4/2025; his 46-straight game streak is the longest active in Triple-A this season.

FRANK THE TANK: RF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN went 1-for-5 with a triple and two RBI Sunday, recording his first three-bagger since 8/17/2025, also vs. Syracuse...his three-base hit was just the fourth by a Red Wing this season, and the first since SEAVER KING's triple on 5/20...the Kansas native enters play leading Rochester with 33 walks and nine stolen bases...while playing right field this season, is batting .303 (27-for-89) and has recorded five of his seven extra-base hits (2 HR, 3B, 2 2B).

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2021: Five years ago today, the Red Wings offense combined for 22 hits in an 18-5 rout of the Worcester Red Sox in just their second ever game at Polar Park...each of the first four hitters in the Red Wings lineup picked up at least three hits, led by a 4-for-6 performance from SS HUMBERTO ARTEAGA ...DH DANIEL PALKA accounted for two of the five home runs against his future team, while 2B LUIS GARCIA JR. drove in five runs and homered as part of a three-hit day out of the leadoff spot.







International League Stories from June 2, 2026

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