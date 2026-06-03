Storm Chasers Comeback Falls Short against Clippers

Published on June 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Omaha Storm Chasers (26-31) couldn't complete a late comeback effort Tuesday night, falling 9-8 to the Columbus Clippers (32-25). Omaha collected 13 hits as a team, including a 3-for-5 game from Peyton Wilson, but the pitching staff couldn't hold back the Columbus offense in the 1-run loss.

Kameron Misner opened the scoring with a 2-run home run for Omaha in the top of the 1st inning to put the Storm Chasers ahead 2-0.

The Clippers worked a run back in the bottom of the 1st inning on an RBI double off Omaha starter Henry Williams, but the Storm Chasers scored 3 more in the top of the 2nd inning to extend their lead to 5-1. Omaha saw 6 straight batters each in the frame, with John Rave drawing a bases-loaded walk, Peyton Wilson placing down a run-scoring bunt single and Misner walking to plate the third run.

A trio of singles off Williams in the bottom of the 2nd inning brought home another run for the Clippers to cut the lead to 5-2, but the right-hander worked perfect 3rd and 4th innings, striking out 4 in that stretch to retire 7 straight.

Omaha added another run in the top of the 5th inning on a solo homer from Gavin Cross to make it a 6-2 game.

After Williams let the first two hitters reach in the bottom of the 5th inning, Andrew Pérez (2-2) took over on the mound but allowed a 2-out, 3-run home run to reduce the Storm Chasers' lead to 6-5.

Pérez returned for the bottom of the 6th inning, but allowed a home run, walk and RBI double to give the Clippers a 7-6 lead before Dan Altavilla relieved the left-hander with one on and nobody out. Altavilla allowed the inherited runner to score on an RBI single, then another run came across on a bases-loaded walk to extend Columbus' lead to 9-6.

The Storm Chasers made the game a little closer with an RBI double from Connor Kaiser in the top of the 7th inning, bringing the score to 9-7, then Helcris Olivárez struck out 2 in a 1-2-3 bottom of the 7th inning.

Misner picked up his 4th RBI of the night on a double in the top of the 8th inning to cut the Clippers' lead to 9-8, and after loading the bases, Olivárez worked out of the jam for a scoreless bottom half.

In the top of the 9th inning, Cross led off the frame with a walk, but the next 3 Storm Chasers went down in order, finishing the 9-8 loss.

The Storm Chasers return to Huntington Park for Game 2 of their series with the Clippers Wednesday night, and first pitch is set for 6:05 P.M. CT.







International League Stories from June 2, 2026

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