Buffalo Bills Tight End Dawson Knox Added to Greg Rousseau Charity Softball Game Lineup

Published on June 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings and Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau are excited to announce that Buffalo Bills tight end DAWSON KNOX will participate in the inaugural Greg Rousseau Charity Softball Game at ESL Ballpark on Sunday, June 7.

A third-round pick of the Bills in the 2019 NFL Draft, Knox has become one of Buffalo's longest-tenured offensive players and a key contributor to the team's recent success. The former Ole Miss standout and 2019 third-round pick has appeared in more than 80 career games with the Bills, recording over 2,500 receiving yards with 27 touchdowns. Knox has helped Buffalo reach the postseason in all seven seasons in his professional career, including a Pro Bowl selection in 2022.

Knox joins a growing list of Buffalo Bills players scheduled to appear at the event, which will benefit the Rousseau Family Foundation and its mission to support youth, families, and underserved communities throughout Western New York.

The Greg Rousseau Charity Softball Game will feature current Bills players, special guests, and local community members competing in a softball showcase, offering fans a unique opportunity to see their favorite players in a fun, family-friendly setting while supporting a great cause.

Fans can enjoy a full day of activities beginning when gates open at 10:30 a.m. for the Walk of Fame Tailgate Party outside ESL Ballpark. The tailgate experience will include live music from Me and the Boyz, inflatables, cornhole, ladder golf, Connect 4, food, beverages, and more.

The on-field festivities begin with a Home Run Derby at noon, followed by the celebrity softball game at 1:00 p.m.

TEAM OFFENSE TEAM DEFENSE

Dawson Knox Damar Hamlin

James Cook Bradley Chubb

Keon Coleman Maxwell Hairston

DJ Moore CJ Gardner-Johnson

Ray Davis Dorian Williams

Ty Johnson Javon Solomon

Trent Sherfield Dewayne Carter

Alec Anderson Dee Alford

Nick Broeker Sam Franklin

Tyler Bass Phidarian Mathis

Lloyd Cushenberry Andre Jones Jr.

Daryl Porter Jr.

Zion Logue

Tommy Akingbesote

Te'Cory Couch

Kaleb Elarms-Orr

For more information and to buy tickets for this event, please visit RedWingsBaseball.com.







International League Stories from June 2, 2026

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