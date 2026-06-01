Buffalo Bills Running Back James Cook Added to Greg Rousseau Charity Softball Game Lineup
Published on June 1, 2026 under International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings and Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau are excited to announce that Buffalo Bills wide running back JAMES COOK will participate in the inaugural Greg Rousseau Charity Softball Game at ESL Ballpark on Sunday, June 7.
A second-round pick of the Bills in the 2022 NFL Draft, Cook has quickly established himself as one of the league's top offensive playmakers. The former University of Georgia standout has earned back-to-back Pro Bowl selections and has eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark in each of the last two seasons. In 2024, Cook tied for the NFL lead with 16 rushing touchdowns and played a key role in helping Buffalo secure its fifth consecutive AFC East title.
Cook joins a growing list of Buffalo Bills players scheduled to appear at the event, which will benefit the Rousseau Family Foundation and its mission to support youth, families, and underserved communities throughout Western New York.
The Greg Rousseau Charity Softball Game will feature current Bills players, special guests, and local community members competing in a softball showcase, offering fans a unique opportunity to see their favorite players in a fun, family-friendly setting while supporting a great cause.
Fans can enjoy a full day of activities beginning when gates open at 10:30 a.m. for the Walk of Fame Tailgate Party outside ESL Ballpark. The tailgate experience will include live music from Me and the Boyz, inflatables, cornhole, ladder golf, Connect 4, food, beverages, and more.
The on-field festivities begin with a Home Run Derby at noon, followed by the celebrity softball game at 1:00 p.m.
TEAM OFFENSE TEAM DEFENSE
James Cook Damar Hamlin
Keon Coleman Bradley Chubb
DJ Moore Maxwell Hairston
Ray Davis CJ Gardner-Johnson
Ty Johnson Dorian Williams
Trent Sherfield Javon Solomon
Alec Anderson Dewayne Carter
Austin Broeker Dee Alford
Sam Franklin
Phidarian Mathis
Andre Jones Jr.
Daryl Porter Jr.
Zion Logue
Tommy Akingbesote
Te'Cory Couch
For more information and to buy tickets for this event, please visit RedWingsBaseball.com.
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