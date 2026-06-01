Bulls Return to the DBAP for a Six-Game Homestand, June 2-7

Published on June 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







The Durham Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, June 2 for a six-game homestand against the Charlotte Knights. The homestand runs through Sunday, June 7 and features a full week of exciting promotions, themed entertainment, fireworks, special appearances, and family-friendly fun at the DBAP.

Tuesday, June 2 vs. Charlotte Knights

First Pitch: 6:45 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

Game Sponsor: FlexGen

Promotion: Tendies & Tallboys

Game Highlights: Kick off the homestand with some of the best ballpark deals around! Fans can enjoy discounted chicken tenders and tallboy beers while cheering on the Bulls at DBAP.

Wednesday, June 3 vs. Charlotte Knights

First Pitch: 6:45 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

Game Sponsor: Labcorp

Promotion: Good Ol' Baseball Game

Game Highlights: Take in a classic night at the ballpark with the timeless fun of Durham Bulls baseball. It's all about good vibes, great baseball, and a summer night at DBAP.

Thursday, June 4 vs. Charlotte Knights

First Pitch: 6:45 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

Game Sponsor: ViiV Healthcare

Promotion: Pride Night & Dollar Dogs

Game Highlights: Join us for Pride Night as we celebrate that baseball is for all, y'all! The evening focuses on bringing communities together in a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere. Plus, enjoy Dollar Dogs all game long.

Friday, June 5 vs. Charlotte Knights

First Pitch: 6:45 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

Game Sponsor: Foothills Brewing

Promotion: Friday Night Fireworks

Game Highlights: Nothing says summer like Bulls baseball followed by a fireworks show lighting up the Durham sky sponsored by bioMérieux! Start your weekend at the DBAP with an exciting night of baseball and postgame fireworks.

Saturday, June 6 vs. Charlotte Knights

First Pitch: 6:45 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

Game Sponsor: CarolinasDentist

Promotion: Champ the Bat Dog & Fireworks

Game Highlights: Everyone's favorite good boy is back! Champ the Bat Dog returns to the DBAP to help retrieve bats and steal hearts all night long supported by Spruce Weed & Grass Killer. Stick around after the game for Saturday Night Fireworks sponsored by bioMérieux.

Sunday, June 7 vs. Charlotte Knights

First Pitch: 5:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 4:00 p.m.

Promotion: Soccer Night

Game Highlights: Wrap up the homestand with Soccer Night at the DBAP! Celebrate the global game with themed fun throughout the night as the Bulls take the field. Kids Run the Bases returns postgame for all young Bulls fans, presented by Lane & Associates Family Dentistry.

Additional Homestand Notes

2026 Season Tickets & Mini Plans:

Fans can lock in their spot at the DBAP all season long with 2026 season tickets and mini plans. Ticket members enjoy priority seating, exclusive events, and added perks throughout the year. For more information, visit DurhamBulls.com or contact the Bulls ticket office.

Ballpark Entry & Mobile Tickets:

Fans are encouraged to use mobile ticketing for quick and easy entry into DBAP. Be sure to have tickets downloaded and ready prior to arrival to keep lines moving smoothly.

Family Fun at the DBAP:

Durham Bulls Athletic Park continues to be one of the most family-friendly environments in Minor League Baseball, featuring interactive areas, kid-focused entertainment, Wool E. Bull appearances, and Sunday Kids Run the Bases.

Concessions & Ballpark Favorites:

From classic ballpark staples to local favorites, DBAP offers a wide variety of food and beverage options throughout the stadium. Fans can also enjoy themed food items tied to select theme nights all week long, plus rotating weekly specialty cocktails featuring Weldon Mills.

Theme Nights & Promotions:

This week's homestand has something for every fan, highlighted by Tendies & Tallboys, Dollar Dogs, Pride Night, postgame fireworks shows presented by bioMérieux, and special appearances from Champ the Bat Dog, supported by Spruce Weed & Grass Killer, plus Kids Run the Bases presented by Lane & Associates Family Dentistry.

Merchandise & Retail:

Stop by the Bulls Team Store to grab the latest gear, including Bull Dragons merchandise, Wool E. Bull birthday items, and additional limited-edition apparel available throughout the homestand.

Parking & Arrival:

Fans are encouraged to arrive early throughout the week to enjoy pregame entertainment, special appearances, themed activations, and everything happening around the ballpark before first pitch.







International League Stories from June 1, 2026

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