Red Wings' Abimelec Ortiz Named IL Player of the Week

Published on June 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Office of Major League Baseball has announced that Rochester Red Wings first baseman ABIMELEC ORTIZ has been named the International League Player of the Week for the period May 25-31.

Ortiz turned in one of the most productive offensive weeks in Minor League Baseball, helping lead Rochester to a winning week while showcasing the power that has made him one of the top run producers in the International League. The 24-year-old drove in eight RBI through the first two games of the series, including a walk-off three-run home run on Memorial Day Monday against Syracuse, and finished the week among the league leaders in slugging percentage (T-1st, 1.000), RBI (T-1st, 10), on-base plus slugging (T-2nd, 1.500), batting average (3rd, .476), home runs (T-4th, 3), and total bases (4th, 21). He drove in runs in five of Rochester's six games and continued to provide a consistent middle-of-the-order presence throughout the homestand.

Through games of May 31, Ortiz leads the Red Wings with 45 RBI while smashing 10 with an OPS of.900 across 48 games. Since joining the Nationals organization in January as part of the trade that sent MacKenzie Gore to Texas, the Bayamón, Puerto Rico native has quickly established himself as one of Rochester's most dangerous offensive threats.

This marks Ortiz's first International League Player of the Week honor and adds to an impressive collection of accolades throughout his professional career. Prior to joining Rochester, he earned multiple Player of the Week honors in the South Atlantic League, Texas League, and Pacific Coast League. He was recognized as the South Atlantic League Most Valuable Player in 2023.

Ortiz becomes the first Red Wing to earn International League Player of the Week honors since Andrés Chaparro received the award in June 2025.







International League Stories from June 1, 2026

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