IronPigs to Become Rubber Duckies: Annual "Duck Night" to Support the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley

Published on June 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs together with Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital, part of Jefferson Health, are excited to debut the'Lehigh Valley Rubber Duckies', a new alternate identity that will take the field at Coca-Cola Park on Thursday, July 9th.

Duck Night, presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital, part of Jefferson Health, will also take place on Thursday, July 9th when the Rubber Duckies take the field (or tub) against the Columbus Clippers. The game will feature a Rubber Duckies Rubber Duck giveaway, presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital, part of Jefferson Health, for the first 3,000 fans 18 & older.

The Rubber Duckies uniform includes a special on-field jersey and cap, with the game-worn jerseys being auctioned off postgame while the game-worn hats will be raffled, with all proceeds benefiting Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley. The jersey features the lower half displaying water in a bathtub and the top half colored yellow like the classic rubber duck itself. The eponymous Rubber Duck is just below the left chest, looking cool as can be donning sunglasses. 'Lehigh Valley Rubber Duckies' adorns the front, outlined in the orange of the duck's bill, with that same orange serving as piping up the chest and on the sleeves. The hat has an orange bill (get it?) with a yellow base, with the Rubber Duck emblazoned on the front.

In addition to the on-field jersey and hat, a full suite of merchandise, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, actual rubber ducks, and more, is available at the Clubhouse Store presented by Guber and at shopironpigs.com.

Following the game, the second annual " Chuck-a-Duck" fundraiser will also take place, building on a successful inaugural 'Duck Night' during the 2025 season. All "Chuck-a-Duck" proceeds will benefit the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley (PCFLV). Fans will be able to purchase rubber ducks at Coca-Cola Park at that night's game that they will then throw on the field towards targets to win various prizes. The actual "chucking" of the ducks will take place following that night's game. Ducks will be available for purchase throughout the evening, while supplies last, on the concourse at Coca-Cola Park.

"Baseball was never meant to be this fowl," said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes. "But for one single night, fowl will be fun. Thousands of ducks, zero quacks. Baseball's most ridiculous new tradition is hatching on July 9th. We want everyone in the ballpark to wear their best yellow."

The first annual "Chuck-a-Duck" fundraiser took place in 2025, with the more than 2,643 ducks taking flight, raising $4,195. By continuing the "Chuck-a-Duck fundraiser and adding in the Rubber Duckies jersey auction and cap raffle, the IronPigs hope to raise more than $10,000 for PCFLV on one single night.

"Our partnership with the IronPigs allows us to bring awareness, compassion and support to families navigating pediatric cancer," said Dr. J. Nathan Hagstrom, Chair, of Pediatrics at Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital, part of Jefferson Health. "The Rubber Duckies identity captures the spirit of resilience and joy we see in our patients every day. We're honored to be part of this meaningful night."

PCFLV provides family-centered programs and services throughout all stages of the pediatric cancer journey with compassion and integrity. PCFLV's initiatives and activities offer financial assistance, emotional support, and social connection to ensure no family faces pediatric cancer alone. PCFLV is dedicated to bringing comfort, joy, and a sense of community to children impacted by cancer and their loved ones, for as long as they are needed.

First pitch on July 9th is slated for 6:45 p.m. as the IronPigs play host to the Columbus Clippers. Tickets are available now at ironpigsbaseball.com, by visiting the Provident Bank Box Office or by calling 610.841.PIGS.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from June 1, 2026

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