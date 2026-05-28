Six-Run Second Inning Paves the Path for 'Pigs Win over Buffalo

Published on May 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Buffalo, New York - Capitalizing on two errors in the frame, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (25-29) scored six times in the second inning and never looked back, cruising to a 9-4 win over the Buffalo Bisons (26-28) on Thursday morning at Sahlen Field.

After a scoreless first inning, the 'Pigs rally got going in the second when Christian Cairo reached on an error to begin the frame. Another error allowed Cairo to advance to third with Dylan Moore reaching. Four straight RBI hits followed as Paul McIntosh singled in a run, Robert Moore doubled home another, Dylan Carlson singled in one more, and Felix Reyes doubled home a fourth. One out later, Bryan De La Cruz capped the frame with a two-run double.

McIntosh gave himself a three RBI day as he belted a two-run homer in the sixth, making it 8-0 'Pigs.

A Willie MacIver two-run triple and Je'Von Ward two-run homer cut the deficit in half for the Bisons in the bottom of the sixth, but Carlson drove in his second run of the day in the eighth on a fielder's choice, providing some insurance as the 'Pigs never wavered the rest of the way, winning 9-4.

Bryse Wilson (W, 3-5) went five shutout frames for the second time this year against Buffalo to earn the win. Wilson allowed just two hits and four walks, striking out four.

Josh Fleming (L, 2-3) took the loss for the Bisons, allowing eight runs (two earned) in 5.1 innings.

The 'Pigs and Bisons will duke it out again on Friday, May 29th. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. with Chuck King on the mound for the 'Pigs while Buffalo has yet to announce a starter.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from May 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.