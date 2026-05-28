Indianapolis Indians Announce Damar and Elements Financial as Official Sponsors of Rowdie

Published on May 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced, in an expansion of their existing partnerships, that Damar and Elements Financial have been named the official co-sponsors of the team's fan-favorite mascot, Rowdie. The partnership officially kicks off with Rowdie's Birthday Bash on Sunday, May 31 for Knot Hole Kids Club members.

"Rowdie is the face of the Indianapolis Indians in the Circle City community, and we're excited to have our mascot co-presented by two partners with close ties to Central Indiana families," said Kylie Kinder, Indianapolis Indians senior director of corporate sales and activation. "Damar and Elements Financial have committed their resources to reaching Indians fans across Indianapolis regardless of age, and we're thankful for their partnership.

As part of the presenting sponsorship, Damar and Elements Financial will receive brand inclusion on Rowdie's official apparel, Rowdie Crew uniforms, Rowdie activations and the opportunity for co-branded giveaway items.

"Damar is excited to bring our partnership with Rowdie to life. Many of the clients we are privileged to serve struggle with communication challenges. Rowdie reminds us that connection doesn't require words. That is the message we will be sharing this season."

- Dr. Jenny Peters, Chief Strategy Officer of Damar

"Elements Financial is incredibly proud to partner with Rowdie and the Indianapolis Indians-an organization that represents so much of what makes this city special. This collaboration allows us to be part of something truly meaningful for local families, creating memorable experiences for kids while strengthening our connection to the communities we serve."

- John Huesing, CEO of Elements Financial

Tickets for Kids Opening Weekend presented by Riley Children's Health and Williams Comfort Air are still available at IndyIndians.com. Fifty spots remain for Knot Hole Kids Members to join Rowdie's Birthday Bash pregame on Sunday, May 31 at Victory Field.







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