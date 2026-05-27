Felix Reyes Flips the Script with Ninth Inning, Two Out, Two Strike, Two-Run Homer to Propel 'Pigs Past Bisons

Published on May 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Buffalo, New York - Down to their final strike, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (24-29) rallied in the ninth inning for a second straight game, riding a Felix Reyes two-run homer to a 7-6 win over the Buffalo Bisons (26-27) Wednesday afternoon at Sahlen Field.

Early on, Buffalo was in full control, plating the first three runs of the game in the second inning on a Will Simoneit two-run homer and Davis Schnedier RBI double.

Answer back straight away, an RBI double from Reyes followed by an RBI single from Gabriel Rincones Jr in the top of the third made it a one-run game. This was quickly cancelled out by a Riley Tirotta two-run homer in the last of the third for Buffalo.

Reyes hit his first of two homers of the day in the fifth, a solo shot, but Buffalo pushed their lead back to three with a Josh Kasevich RBI knock in the sixth.

A groundball double play brought in a run for the 'Pigs to cut the deficit to two in the eighth, setting the stage for the ninth. Robert Moore got the 'Pigs to within a run with an RBI double, giving Reyes the chance to vault them ahead with two outs. Battling to a full count, Reyes finally blasted the payoff pitch over the wall in leftfield for his second long ball of the day and 11th of the season, giving the 'Pigs their first lead of the day at 7-6.

Lou Trivino (S, 1) set the Bisons down in order in the bottom half to secure the save for the 'Pigs. Michael Mercado (W, 2-1) went two scoreless out of the bullpen ahead of him to earn the win.

Matt Bowman (L, 1-2) took the loss for the Bisons, allowing all three runs in the ninth.

This was the sixth consecutive one-run game that the IronPigs have played in. They've gone 3-3 over that stretch.

The 'Pigs and Bisons will duke it out again on Thursday, May 28th. First pitch is slated for 11:05 a.m. with Bryse Wilson on the mound for the 'Pigs against Josh Fleming for Buffalo.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from May 27, 2026

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