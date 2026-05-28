Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 28 vs. Syracuse

Published on May 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Syracuse Mets (27-25) vs. Rochester Plates (32-20)

Thursday - 6:45 p.m. ET - ESL Ballpark - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Kodai Senga (MLR) vs. LHP Erik Tolman (0-2, 5.60)

HOT WWWWWWWWWWINGS: The Rochester Red Wings looked to pick up their 10th straight win Wednesday night against the Syracuse Mets for the first time since 1992...Rochester did just that, defeating Syracuse 8-4 behind multi-home run performances from 1B ABIMELEC ORTIZ and 3B BRADY HOUSE ...DH HARRY FORD also picked up a pair of hits in the win, including an RBI double while adding a base-on-balls...the Red Wings will don their Plates uniforms tonight, looking to win 11-straight games for the first time in over 25 years...LHP ERIK TOLMAN will serve as the opener on the mound for Rochester against rehabbing New York Mets RHP Kodai Senga...

House and Ortiz are the first pair of Red Wings teammates to each hit two homers in the same game since Francisco Mejia and Nick Schnell on 7/30/2025 at CLT, and are the first to do so at ESL Ballpark since Ronald Torreyes and Zander Wiel on 7/11/2019 vs. LHV.

STREAKING HAVOC: After yesterday's victory, the Red Wings have now won 10-straight games for the first time since 1992, when they won 10-in-a-row from 7/16-25 in 1992...Rochester, who has not made a playoff appearance since 2013, remains alone atop the International League 0.5 games in front of Memphis in second place...over the course of the streak (since 5/15), the Red Wings offense has logged the most RBI in the International League (68), and boast the second-highest batting average with runners in scoring position at .327 (36-for-110)...they also rank among the top three in runs scored (2nd, 69), SLG (2nd, .496), OPS (2nd, .840), total bases (T-2nd, 176), batting average (3rd, .279), home runs (3rd, 17), doubles (3rd, 24), and hits (T-3rd, 99)...Rochester's pitching staff also leads the IL in ERA since 5/15 (2.45, 25 ER/92.0 IP), while allowing the fewest hits (67) and runs (29), with the lowest WHIP (1.17) and batting average against (.203), and a share of the league-lead in home runs allowed (3)...

Tonight, Rochester looks to win 11-straight games for the first time since they won 12-in-a-row from 7/7-19, 1992.

TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK: LHP ERIK TOLMAN is slated to take the mound first for the Red Wings, closely followed by RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN ...this will be Tolman's first start of his Triple-A career, and first since he tossed 5.0 shutout innings on 9/4/2025 with Double-A Harrisburg...in 2026, the southpaw out of Arizona State has appeared in 19 games in relief, including scoreless appearances in seven of his last nine outings...he currently averages 95.5 MPH on his sinker, fifth-hardest among all left-handed International League relievers this season...Champlain will enter the game as the IL league-leader among qualified pitchers in WHIP (0.87), while ranking second in ERA (2.82), and fourth in batting average against (.208)...he is the only Triple-A pitcher, and one of 15 pitchers in MiLB with at least 40.0 innings pitched with a WHIP under 1.00 this season...

Tolman is just one strikeout shy of 150 in his professional career.

Champlain has gone 3-0 with a 2.19 ERA (6 ER/24.2 IP) in the month of May, with 11 strikeouts and just two walks for a BB/9 of 0.73.

ABI-NORMALLY GOOD: 1B ABIMELEC ORTIZ continued his torrid hot streak at the plate last night, crushing two more homers while going 2-for-4 with four RBI...he has now homered in six of his last 19 plate appearances, and seven of his last 25...after his first multi-homer game of the season on 5/22, and a homer in each of his next two games prior to Wednesday morning, the lefty slugger is now the first Red Wing since at least 2004, and first International League hitter since Syracuse C Francisco Alvarez (7/11-18 in 2025) to launch six homers across a four game stretch...the Puerto Rico native has driven in 20 runs over his last six games dating back to 5/20, the most in professional baseball (MLB & MiLB)...he now has a total of 43 RBI across the first two months of the season, T-2nd most in the International League and most among all Nationals Minor Leaguers...

Ortiz now joins YOHANDY MORALES for the team lead in home runs with 10 this season...they are the first pair of Red Wings teammates to launch double digit home runs before June, since Justin Morneau and Michael Restovich each had 10 by 5/20/2004, in the 40th game of the season.

HOUSE CALL: In an 8-4 Rochester win on Wednesday, 3B BRADY HOUSE crushed two homers, with the first coming off the bat at 110.5 MPH, the fourth hardest-hit home run in his professional career...this marked the sixth multi-homer game in his professional career, third as a member of the Red Wings and second that has come against Syracuse (8/15/24) ...the righty slugger out of Winder-Barrow High School (GA) finished 3-for-4 with two RBI, has tallied eight hits over his first 24 plate appearances with the Red Wings (.348), with five RBI in five games...

Over the span of three seasons (2024-2026) across 17 games and 69 AB against Syracuse, House has slashed .304/.329/.681, with seven home runs, five doubles, and 19 RBI...seven homers is T-3rd-most among all Red Wings against Syracuse since at least 2004.

FORD TOUGH: DH HARRY FORD gave the Red Wings early life on Wednesday, bringing home Christian Franklin on a double in the bottom of the first...he finished the contest 2-for-4 at the plate, later adding a single, a walk and a run scored...the former Seattle Mariners' first round pick in 2021 has picked up a hit in each of his last five games and six of his last seven dating back to 5/13, with four multi-hit performances, a .323 batting average (10-for-31), four doubles and six RBI over that stretch...

Ford currently holds a batting average of .316 (6-for-19) against Syracuse this season, paired with two RBI, seven walks and a .500 OBP.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...1971: On This day 55 years ago, RHP GREG ARNOLD tossed the ninth seven-inning no-hitter in Red Wings franchise history, a 6-0 victory in game one of a doubleheader at Charleston...it was the first no-hitter in the International League since 1969, and Rochester's first since TOM PHOEBUS in 1966...Arnold, who was moonlighting as a singer in his Minor League playing days, retired from baseball little more than a month later to re-join his band in Baltimore.







International League Stories from May 28, 2026

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