IronPigs Late Rally Overshadowed in Walk-Off Loss to Bisons

Published on May 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Buffalo, New York - For the fifth straight game, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (23-29) partook in a one-run affair, this time falling in 10-innings to the Buffalo Bisons (26-26) by a final of 5-4 on Tuesday night at Sahlen Field.

Both teams were silent for the first three innings before the 'Pigs broke the ice in the fourth. Felix Reyes walked to start the inning, stole second, moved to third on a ground out, and then scored on a Liover Peguero sacrifice fly to make it 1-0 'Pigs.

That scoreline held all the way until the last of the sixth. Following a leadoff walk, Josh Kasevich tripled home the tying run for Buffalo before scoring on a Willie MacIver base hit to give them the lead. Kasevich earned his second RBI with a base hit the following inning, extending the Buffalo lead to 3-1.

Dylan Moore swatted his first homer as an IronPig in the eighth, a solo shot that cut the deficit to 3-2.

In the top of the ninth, down to their final out, the 'Pigs got new life as Carter Kieboom crushed a solo shot, his third of the year, to tie the game and send things to extras.

In the extra frame, Reyes gave the 'Pigs the lead in the top half with an RBI single, but Josh Rivera answered back with a two-run single for Buffalo, propelling them to the walk-off win, 5-4, in the bottom half.

Hayden Juenger (W, 1-2) threw the extra frame for the Bisons, allowing just the placed runner to score for the win, while Nolan Hoffman (L, 1-1) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing two runs (one earned) without recording an out in the bottom of the 10th.

The 'Pigs and Bisons will duke it out again on Wednesday, May 27th. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. with Tucker Davidson on the mound for the 'Pigs against CJ Van Eyk for Buffalo.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from May 26, 2026

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