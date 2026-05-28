Redbirds Partner with Premium Parking to Enhance Fan Experience
Published on May 28, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds and Premium Parking are teaming up to make getting to the ballpark easier and more affordable this season with discounted parking for fans just one block from AutoZone Park.
Through the new partnership, fans attending Memphis Redbirds games can park in the garage located at 250 Peabody Place for a flat $8 rate using a unique promotional code distributed through the Redbirds. The garage is located within the City of Memphis Entertainment District between Beale Street and AutoZone Park.
To activate the offer, fans must have purchased tickets to the game by 11:59 PM the day prior to the event. Fans bringing a group to the ballpark should also transfer tickets to each party by 11:59 PM the day prior to the event for each group member to receive their own unique parking code.
The special six-hour parking offer was intentionally designed to give fans added flexibility before and after the game, creating more opportunities to visit local restaurants, shops and businesses throughout the downtown corridor while enjoying the full game-day experience.
"Fans have been asking for an affordable solution to parking on gamedays, and we are proud to partner with Premium Parking to deliver on this request," said Craig Unger, President and General Manager of the Memphis Redbirds. "Convenient, affordable parking allows families to focus less on logistics and more on enjoying time together at the ballpark. We're excited to bring additional value to our fans throughout the season with this partnership."
Fans who purchase tickets through the Memphis Redbirds website will receive additional information regarding parking promotions and redemption instructions. Purchase your tickets online here.
"We are thrilled to partner with the Memphis Redbirds to make game days even more accessible for families and fans across the Mid-South," said Quinlan Carroll, CPP, market president - Memphis for Premium Parking. "Premium Parking is committed to creating seamless parking experiences, and this partnership aligns with our ongoing efforts alongside organizations like the Downtown Memphis Commission to help ensure affordable parking options remain available for the events and attractions that bring people to the heart of downtown."
International League Stories from May 28, 2026
- Blue Jays Pitcher & 8-Time Al-Star Max Scherzer Scheduled to Start for Bisons, Sunday vs. Lehigh Valley - Buffalo Bisons
- Tides Take Doubleheader - Durham Bulls
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Tides Sweep Doubleheader vs. Durham - Norfolk Tides
- May 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights, June 2-7 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Early Deficit Dooms Bisons against Lehigh Valley - Buffalo Bisons
- Six-Run Second Inning Paves the Path for 'Pigs Win over Buffalo - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 28 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Indianapolis Indians Announce Damar and Elements Financial as Official Sponsors of Rowdie - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB Game Notes - May 28, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Redbirds Partner with Premium Parking to Enhance Fan Experience - Memphis Redbirds
- Late Offense Propels Redbirds over Storm Chasers - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Redbirds Partner with Premium Parking to Enhance Fan Experience
- Báez Belts Multi-Homer Game for Second Straight Night
- Memphis Offense Opens up to Obliterate Omaha in Opener
- Hansen Named International League Pitcher of the Week
- Redbirds Fall out of First Place for First Time in 2026 with Loss at I-Cubs