Redbirds Partner with Premium Parking to Enhance Fan Experience

Published on May 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds and Premium Parking are teaming up to make getting to the ballpark easier and more affordable this season with discounted parking for fans just one block from AutoZone Park.

Through the new partnership, fans attending Memphis Redbirds games can park in the garage located at 250 Peabody Place for a flat $8 rate using a unique promotional code distributed through the Redbirds. The garage is located within the City of Memphis Entertainment District between Beale Street and AutoZone Park.

To activate the offer, fans must have purchased tickets to the game by 11:59 PM the day prior to the event. Fans bringing a group to the ballpark should also transfer tickets to each party by 11:59 PM the day prior to the event for each group member to receive their own unique parking code.

The special six-hour parking offer was intentionally designed to give fans added flexibility before and after the game, creating more opportunities to visit local restaurants, shops and businesses throughout the downtown corridor while enjoying the full game-day experience.

"Fans have been asking for an affordable solution to parking on gamedays, and we are proud to partner with Premium Parking to deliver on this request," said Craig Unger, President and General Manager of the Memphis Redbirds. "Convenient, affordable parking allows families to focus less on logistics and more on enjoying time together at the ballpark. We're excited to bring additional value to our fans throughout the season with this partnership."

Fans who purchase tickets through the Memphis Redbirds website will receive additional information regarding parking promotions and redemption instructions. Purchase your tickets online here.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Memphis Redbirds to make game days even more accessible for families and fans across the Mid-South," said Quinlan Carroll, CPP, market president - Memphis for Premium Parking. "Premium Parking is committed to creating seamless parking experiences, and this partnership aligns with our ongoing efforts alongside organizations like the Downtown Memphis Commission to help ensure affordable parking options remain available for the events and attractions that bring people to the heart of downtown."







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