Lagrange Keeps RailRiders Close, But Bats a No Show

Published on May 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Worcester Red Sox 1-0 Thursday night at PNC Field. Despite a strong pitching performance from Yankees #4 Prospect Carlos Lagrange, SWB bats fell silent as the RailRiders dropped their third straight to the Red Sox.

Worcester took an early lead in the top of the first against Lagrange. With two outs, Anthony Seigler homered to right for a 1-0 edge. The solo shot would be the only run of the contest.

Lagrange held the Red Sox scoreless over the next four frames, his fastball consistently touching the high nineties throughout his outing while retiring eleven in a row before being pulled in the sixth for Carson Coleman, who pitched 1.1 scoreless innings to keep SWB within one.

In the eighth, RailRiders reliever Peter Strzelecki faced the minimum in his SWB debut. An inning-ending tag out at home closed the top of the ninth, holding the deficit at one.

Kenedy Corona reached on an error in the bottom of the ninth, but Red Sox pitcher Tommy Kahnle (S, 4) retired the next three batters to secure the save.

Worcester pitchers struck out 14 RailRiders as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's offense managed only one hit thanks to Ernesto Martínez Jr.

Lagrange (0-3) pitched 5.2 frames, allowing one run on three hits, striking out six on 86 offerings. Worcester starter Jack Anderson tossed 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out eight on 74 pitches. Seth Martinez (2-1) earned the win.

The RailRiders continue their series with Worcester on Friday night at PNC Field. "First Responder Friday" will feature Yankees #2 Prospect Elmer Rodríguez (1-3) facing Worcester's left-hander Michael Sansone. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 26-26







International League Stories from May 28, 2026

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