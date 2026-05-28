Blue Jays Pitcher & 8-Time Al-Star Max Scherzer Scheduled to Start for Bisons, Sunday vs. Lehigh Valley

Published on May 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Toronto Blue Jays have announced that 3-Time Cy Young Award winning pitcher, Max Scherzer, is scheduled to make an MLB injury rehabilitation start for the Bisons on Sunday, May 31 (1:05 p.m.) in the Herd's game against Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Sahlen Field.

The Bisons have also announced that the Sahlen Field gates on Sunday will now open at 11:30 a.m. for their Stadium Sling Bag Giveaway, presented by The Rich Entertainment Group (first 2,000 fans through MGMT Reputation Gate at Swan St.). Sunday's game is also a BrightPath Kids Funday with pregame Mascot Meet n' Greet, special kids activities and postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.

Tickets for Sunday's game are on sale now at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office. Bisons fans are reminded they can SAVE 20% on all single-game tickets purchased before gameday.

A 2-Time World Series Champion, Scherzer is one of just six pitchers in MLB history to win the Cy Young Award in both the American and National Leagues. He was selected to the MLB All-Star Game for seven straight seasons from 2013 to 2019, as well as being named an all-star in 2021. Scherzer has 222 Big League wins in his career and 3,499 strikeouts, 11th most in Major League history.

Scherzer was 5-5 with a 5.19 ERA in 17 starts for the Blue Jays last season with 82 strikeouts in 85.0 innings of work. He also made two injury rehab appearances with the Bisons, allowing just two runs while racking up 12 strikeouts in 8.2 innings of work. Scherzer was 1-0 with a 3.77 ERA in three postseason starts for the American League Champion Blue Jays.







International League Stories from May 28, 2026

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