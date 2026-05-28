Tides Take Doubleheader

Published on May 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Tides took a pair from the Durham Bulls on Thursday afternoon 3-0 and 7-5 at Harbor Park.

The opening game was rain-suspended after three scoreless innings on Wednesday night.

Creed Willems drove a three-run homer against Chase Solesky (L, 3-3) in the fourth inning as the game resumed to put the Tides (21-33) up 3-0 on Durham (22-32).

The evolving storyline in the opener was a no-hit bid for Norfolk that fell just short. After Yaqui Rivera threw three hitless innings prior to the rain, Nestor German took over in the fourth and kept the Bulls hitless into the ninth. After Brock Jones struck out, Homer Bush drew a walk before Raynel Delgado broke up the no-hit bid with a single to right field. With the tying run at the plate, Cooper Kinney struck out and Dom Keegan grounded out to end the game.

In the second game, the Tides scored twice in the first against Logan Workman (L, 0-6) on a Sam Huff two-run homer, but Durham struck right back. Carlos Colmenarez, playing in his first game in 18 days with an injury, drove out a three-run home run in the top of the second to put Durham up 3-2.

But the Tides knocked Workman out of the game in the second. Workman walked two of the first three hitters of the inning, then the Tides strung three consecutive two-out RBI hits to take a 5-3 lead.

Colmenarez beat out a safety squeeze bunt for an RBI-single in the fourth to draw Durham to within 5-4.

KC Hunt surrendered a two-run homer to Willy Vazquez in the fifth as the Tides built a 7-4 lead.

In the Durham sixth, Justyn-Henry Malloy bounced a single to right to bring home Delgado to close the gap to 7-5, but with runners at first and second, Colmenarez fouled out bunting before Homer Bush grounded into a force play. Austin Slater struck out to end the threat.

Workman lasted just 1 2/3 innings, permitting four hits, four walks and five runs.

The series continues Friday night at 6:35 PM ET. Joe Boyle (0-1, 6.10) is slated to start for the Bulls.

Notes: Outfielder Austin Slater made his Tampa Bay organizational debut after signing a free agent contract on Tuesday. Slater, who has over seven years of major league time, started in right field in game two and collected two hits, including a double against the right field wall... Reliever Luis Guerrero worked 2 1/3 innings in the second game, fanning the final five batters he faced... The Tides were two outs away from their eighth franchise no-hitter before Delgado broke it up with a clean single in the ninth. Four of the Tides' no-hitters occurred when the Tides were known as the Tidewater Tides. The first happened in 1972.







International League Stories from May 28, 2026

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