WooSox Game Information

Published on May 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Today's WooSox Player Moves

Delete LHP Tyler Samaniego recalled to Boston (Red Sox place Garrett Whitlock on 15-day injured list).

Add RHP Jacob Webb reinstated from development list.

Tonight's WooSox Starting Lineup

RF Braiden Ward

3B Vinny Capra

2B Anthony Seigler

CF Nate Eaton

SS Tsung-Che Cheng

C Jason Delay

1B Matt Lloyd

LF Max Ferguson

DH Matt Thaiss

RHP Jack Anderson

MAY 28th WORCESTER (25-25) at SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE (26-25) 7:05 pm

Worcester Red Sox RHP Jack Anderson (1-3, 6.49) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders RHP Carlos Lagrange (0-2, 4.78)

25 Up 25 Down - The Worcester Red Sox - who are 25-25 just over 1/3 of the way through their season - will attempt to win their third in a row over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (AAA-Yankees) and go back over the .500 mark when they play game three of their 6-game series tonight at 7:05 pm at PNC Field in Moosic, PA. Worcester came to Scranton/WB on a season-high 5-game losing streak, but the WooSox have won the past two days by 6-3 and 8-1 scores to go up 2 games to none in the series. Tonight's game three can be heard back in New England on NASH 98.9 FM.

Three For All - Their victories the past two days mark the first time the WooSox have won back-to-back games since May 7 & 8 when they beat these Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Polar Park. Tonight they try to win three in a row for the first time all month since they won 3 straight on April 30 (doubleheader) and May 1 all in Rochester.

The Last Week of May - Worcester is 8-13 in May with 4 games remaining this month. They are batting .241 this May (169-for-701) with 36 doubles, 3 triples, and 20 HR in those 21 games while WooSox pitchers have a 5.11 ERA (105 ER in 185 IP) with 26 HRA. The Sox have been out-scored by their opponents, 113-101 in May.

Drake Maye Will Play at Polar Park - While the WooSox will be completing their 6-game series in Moosic, PA playing Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this Sunday, Polar Park will be the place to be later that afternoon and evening. The inaugural MayeDay Celebrity Softball Classic, benefitting Drake and Ann Michael Maye's MayeDay Family Foundation, will take place this Sunday at Polar Park. Gates open at 5:00 pm, there will be a HR Derby at 6:00 pm, the game at 7:00 pm, and then fireworks follow. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel will coach one team while Pats offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will coach the other team. Former Patriot Julian Edelman along with current Pats such as Christian Gonzalez, Hunter Henry, Will Campbell, Pop Douglas, Rhamondre Stevenson, Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, Marcus Jones and many other Patriots will be in attendance, NHL Hall of Famer Zdeno Chara, USA Hockey gold medalist Megan Keller and celebrities Dave Portnoy and Matt Rife are just some of the other name folks who will join Drake and Ann Michael (and Drake's three brothers) for this special charity event at Polar Park. Tickets are selling fast (over 8,500 sold). Fans can visit MayeDay.org for more information.

Warm & Hot Sox -

Vinny Capra Last 23 games is (24-for-81, .296) with 7 2B, 2 HR, 17 RBI, 13 BB, 16 runs scored. Leads WooSox with a .353 batting average in 21 road games (24-for-68).

Nate Eaton Has hit in 9 of his last 10 games (15-for-39, .385) with 3 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 9 runs scored. And in his last 25 games is 33-for-100, .333 with 8 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR, 16 RBI, and 17 runs scored.

Nathan Hickey Hit in 4 of his last 7 games (6-for-20) with 7 walks, 3 HR, 4 RBI, and 4 runs scored.

Anthony Seigler Last 6 games is 8-for-23 with 2 2B, 1 HR, 11 RBI. In 15 games in May (19-for-56, .339) with 2 HR and team-leading 13 RBI.

Braiden Ward Has reached base safely in 15 of his last 16 games. Has 14 stolen bases in his last 16 games and leads the league with 23 SB. Has been hit by pitch 14 times in his 33 games played to lead the league. Those 14 HBP are already an all-time WooSox record. The Pawtucket Red Sox record for Most HBP in a season is 20 set by David Eckstein in 2000. Ward leads the WooSox with .327 batting average at home in 15 games (16-for-49) with 17 SB.

Alec Gamboa Is 1-1, 1.80 in 4 games (2 starts) in May (3 ER in 15 IP).

Tommy Kahnle In his last 12 relief appearances he has gone 1 scoreless inning in each - 12 IP, 8 H, 0 R, 8 BB, 15 SO. In 11 RA at home has a 0.79 ERA - 11.1 IP, 11 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 8 BB, 14 SO.

Eduardo Rivera Is 3-0, 1.88 in 7 relief appearances in May (3 ER in 14.1 IP) with 19 SO.

Noah Song Has 6 straight scoreless relief appearances totaling 7.2 innings on just 2 hits & 2 BB with 6 SO.







International League Stories from May 28, 2026

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