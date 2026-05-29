Redbirds Jump Back to First Place with Extra-Inning Win
Published on May 28, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
OMAHA, Neb. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game series and 12-game road trip with a 5-4 extra-inning win over the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A, Kansas City Royals) on Thursday night at Werner Park.
For the third straight game, right fielder Joshua Báez clobbered a home run against the Omaha Storm Chasers. The right-handed hitter's fifth home run of the series came on a solo shot in the fourth inning. An inning later, Báez clubbed his second triple of the season to bring in another RBI.
First baseman Bligh Madris added a solo home run of his own in the top of the fourth inning, his sixth of the season. Five of the six Memphis hits in the extra-inning victory went for extra bases. The Redbirds took the lead in the top of the 10th inning on a left fielder Matt Koperniak sacrifice fly to plate designated hitter Blaze Jordan.
Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits, walked three and struck out a season-high tying eight batters. The eight strikeouts marked the left-handed pitcher's highest tally since his season-high mark set on April 15 against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves).
Luis Gastelum (5-1) tossed 2.0 perfect innings on five strikeouts to earn his team-leading fifth win of the season. The right-handed reliever struck out the side in the bottom of the 10th with the tying run placed a second base to begin the inning.
With the win, Memphis jumped a 0.5-game ahead of the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals) for first place in the International League standings.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 2 to begin a six-game series against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
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