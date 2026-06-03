Nootbaar Sets Tone for Massive Win with Leadoff Homer
Published on June 3, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with an 18-4 win over the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) on Wednesday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
MLB Rehabbing left fielder Lars Nootbaar led off the bottom of the first inning with his second home run of the Triple-A portion of his MLB Rehab assignment. Nootbaar's mash set the tone for Memphis ahead of a four-homer, 14-walk victory. The 14 walks marked a new season high and surpassed the 13 walks drawn on May 19 against the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs).
First baseman Bligh Madris followed the Nootbaar home run with a two-run shot in the first inning. The left-handed hitter reached in all six of his plate appearances with three walks, two doubles, the home run, three RBIs and three runs scored. Designated hitter Blaze Jordan hit a solo shot in the bottom of the third, his 10th homer of the season.
Center fielder Joshua Báez whacked his 17th blast of 2026 to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning. Báez went 3-for-4 with four runs scored, three RBIs, the home run, a double and a walk. In two games to start the series, the right-handed hitter went 7-for-9 with four extra-base hits, six RBIs and five runs scored. Memphis scored 13 runs across the seventh and eighth innings and drew 11 walks in that span.
Starting pitcher Pete Hansen worked around traffic in his 4.0-inning start. The left-handed pitcher allowed two runs on five hits, walked three, struck out two and allowed a home run in his eighth Triple-A start of the season. Jared Shuster (3-2) allowed one unearned run in 1.2 innings out of the bullpen to earn the win.
The win moved Memphis into a tie for first place in the International League standings with the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals). Rochester is scheduled to play at the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Triple-A, Philadelphia Phillies) on Wednesday night with a chance to pull back to a half-game ahead of the Redbirds.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Thursday, June 4 to continue a six-game series against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
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