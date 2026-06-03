Serna Haunts Sounds in Opener with 3-RBI Night

Published on June 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Nashville Sounds dropped the series opener to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp with a 6-2 loss Tuesday night at VyStar Ballpark. The Sounds offense struggled to get runners on base and were held hitless over the final five innings.

Two batters into the opening frame, Cooper Pratt ripped a liner to left field and scored Tyler Black for the first run as he got on base with a leadoff walk, giving the Sounds the 1-0 lead. The Jumbo Shrimp immediately answered Nashville's run with two of their own as Easton McGee issued a leadoff single and back-to-back two out walks to load the bases. A two-run single by Jared Serna into left field, gave Jacksonville its first lead of the game 2-1 and McGee was relieved by Kaleb Bowman with runners at the corners. Bowman was able to get out of trouble with a groundout.

Nashville evened the game 2-2 in the top of the fourth inning as Jeferson Quero started a two-out rally with a single into center field. After a hit by pitch, and infield single that hit off the pitcher, Black drew his second walk of the game to score Quero and tie the game heading into the bottom half of the frame. Jacksonville once again responded as Serna ripped an RBI-double into right field which drove home a run for the 3-2 Jumbo Shrimp lead. They added another run with an RBI-single, giving the Jumbo Shrimp a two-run lead.

Jacksonville put the game out of reach as Brian Fitzpatrick allowed a single and issued a walk. Two at-bats later, a two-run single struck off Fitzpatrick in the bottom of the fifth inning for a 6-2 Jumbo Shrimp lead, ending his streak of 14 games when not allowing an earned run. The Sounds continued to struggle through the next three innings as they were shut down in 1-2-3 fashion and had just one runner on base, heading into the bottom of the seventh. Reiss Knehr continued his dominance on the mound and worked two scoreless innings, adding three strikeouts to his line with Will Childers working the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Sounds had one last opportunity in the top of the ninth inning with a 6-2 deficit as Quero and Adams drew back-to-back walks. After Pratt drew a two-out walk and loaded the bases, Luis Lara grounded out to the pitcher, dropping the opener to the Jumbo Shrimp 6-2.

The Sounds will continue this six-game series against the Jumbo Shrimp on Wednesday, June 3 and first pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. CT. Right-hander Tyson Hardin (1-0, 0.96 ERA) will get the start for the Sounds and go up against left-hander Braxton Garrett (0-2, 2.55 ERA) for the Jumbo Shrimp.

POSTGAME NOTES:

FEELIN' 22: Cooper Pratt extended his on-base streak to 22 consecutive games Tuesday night, going 1-for-4 with an RBI and a walk. The 22 consecutive games is currently tied for the third-longest active streak in the International League and is tied for the fifth-longest active streak at the Triple-A level. Pratt is hitting a .282 (24-for-85), 8 XBH and 18 RBI in his current streak. Pratt's career-high continues to sit at 36 consecutive games when he did so during the 2024 season on Single-A Carolina. He posted a .358 batting average (48-for-134), added nine XBH and 17 RBI from May 17-July 2 during the 36-game streak.

GREAT AS OF LATE: Reiss Knehr has been tremendous since joining the team mid-April. Knehr worked 2.0 scoreless innings and added three strikeouts in the 6-2 loss to the Jumbo Shrimp. Knehr has posted a 4-0 record with a 2.08 ERA in 14 relief appearances (17.1 IP), allowing just four runs on 11 hits along the way. Knehr is tied for the most wins on the team with Easton McGee and holds the longest win-streak currently on the team. Knehr has a 26-16 record with a 4.70 ERA in 138 appearances (45 starts) in his seven-year regular season minor league career.

THIS IS THE END FOR YOU, MY MASTER: Brian Fitzpatrick's streak of not allowing an earned run was broken at 14 consecutive games in Tuesday night's loss to the Jumbo Shrimp, allowing two runs on two hits and adding two strikeouts. In his 14-game streak, he posted a 3-1 record (14.2 IP, 10 H, 18 K, 3 BB) and had not allowed a run with the Sounds this season. His 14-game streak ranked tied for the second-best at the Triple-A level. He has posted a 14-9 record with a 3.48 ERA in 86 appearances (15 starts) during his five-year regular season minor league career.

BUBBA STUMPED: The Sounds fell to the Jumbo Shrimp for the seventh straight game dating back to last season. The Sounds are 3-13 in the last 16 games against Jacksonville, including getting swept at First Horizon Park from August 5-10 during the 2025 season. The Sounds now sit at a 23-25 record on the road against the Jumbo Shrimp with an overall record of 40-41 head-to-head.







International League Stories from June 3, 2026

Serna Haunts Sounds in Opener with 3-RBI Night - Nashville Sounds

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