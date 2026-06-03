ABC6, Great Clips, Clippers Event to Benefit Cancer Research at the James

Published on June 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - A night at the ballpark is being turned into a fundraiser for cancer research in Columbus.

On Wednesday, ABC6, Great Clips and the Columbus Clippers will host a special event at Huntington Park in support of people fighting cancer, including ABC6 Chief Meteorologist Marshall McPeek.

The event will take place during Wednesday's Clippers game against Omaha.

Marshall's fellow meteorologists Andrew Buck Michael and Phil Kelly will have their heads shaved by the pros from Great Clips.

Proceeds from the event will benefit cancer research at The James. Organizers say the goal is to encourage the community to show support for cancer patients while helping fund lifesaving research locally.

The event is being promoted with the message: "Be part of something bigger. Come see yourself in the fight."







International League Stories from June 3, 2026

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