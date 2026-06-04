Five-Run Second Inning Sinks 'Pigs Despite Felix Reyes Homer
Published on June 3, 2026 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - A five-run second inning was too much for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (27-32) to surmount in a 5-3 loss to the Rochester Red Wings (36-22) on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Scoreless after the first, Rochester began their five-run second inning with two outs and nobody on. A walk and single put two aboard before a Tres Barrera two-run single opened the scoring. A Phillip Glasser base hit followed to make it 3-0 before additional RBI knocks for Yohandy Morales and Seaver King pushed it to 5-0. Rochester ultimately had eight straight hitters reach, all with two outs, as part of the rally.
The 'Pigs cobbled together a run in response in the bottom half. A hit-by-pitch and walk put the first two abord before a flyout moved Liover Peguero to third base. Christian Cairo then drove him in with a fielder's choice.
Felix Reyes clobbered a two-run homer in the fifth to bring the 'Pigs to within two at 5-3, but the 'Pigs ended up seeing the Red Wings bullpen retire the final nine hitters they faced in order to close down the game.
Chandler Champlain (5-1) started for the Red Wings and earned the win, allowing three runs over five frames, striking out seven. Eddy Yean (S, 9) earned his second save in as many days for Rochester, retiring the side in order in the ninth.
Tucker Davidson (3-2) took the loss for the 'Pigs, with his home scoreless innings streak ending at 18 consecutive frames. He allowed five runs in two innings on five hits and three walks, striking out four.
The 'Pigs and Red Wings will tango again on Thursday, June 4th at Coca-Cola Park with first pitch slated for 6:45 p.m. Bryse Wilson gets the ball for the 'Pigs against Jackson Kent for the Red Wings.
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The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
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