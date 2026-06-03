Bats Suffer 18-4 Loss to Redbirds

Published on June 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







Missed opportunities with men on base were the difference early on Wednesday afternoon, as the Louisville Bats struggled with runners in scoring position before the Memphis Redbirds pulled away late, evening the series with an 18-4 win over the Bats.

Memphis attacked Bats starter Darren McCaughan in the second, as a solo homer from Lars Nootbaar and a two-run shot from Bligh Madris put the home team ahead 3-0.

Louisville looked to get even in the fourth. Trey Faltine got the inning started with his first Triple-A home run, a 424-foot solo shot to dead center. Michael Toglia took a bases-loaded with to make it a 3-2 game with nobody out. However, the Bats could not get the tying run across as Michael Chavis popped out and Will Banfield grounded into a double play to end the inning.

The Redbirds began to pull away on a Blaze Jordan solo homer in the third and a Joshua Baez solo shot in the fifth to take a 5-2 lead. Louisville got a run back in the sixth to make it 5-3, but they again left the bases loaded to squander a chance to get even.

From there, the Redbirds put the game out of reach with seven runs in the seventh as the game unraveled for the visitors. Between the seventh and eighth, the Redbirds combined for 13 runs.

The Bats finished the game 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position, stranding 13 men on base.

Next Game: Thursday, June 4, 8:05 p.m. E.T. at Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Chase Petty (2-4, 6.69) vs. Redbirds LHP Quinn Mathews (1-3, 5.22)







International League Stories from June 3, 2026

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