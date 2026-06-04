Gutsy Performance Turns into Blowout Win in Extras
Published on June 3, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
DURHAM, NC - Do not let Wednesday's final score fool you. The Charlotte Knights beat the Durham Bulls 18-7, in 11 innings. Yes, you read that correctly. Charlotte scored 11 runs in the top of the 11th inning for their second straight win of the week.
The real story is how the Knights made it to the 11th inning to begin with. Charlotte gritted out every inch of baseball for ten innings and it took an incredible effort from several players to end up with the positive result.
Let's pick up the game in the bottom of the eighth. The Knights had just surrendered two runs and lost what was a 7-5 lead. Durham had tied the game, had two runners on base, and held all of the momentum. Chad Pinder turned to reliever Adisyn Coffey to stop the bleeding.
Coffey recorded the final two outs of the frame and stranded both runners - the final out coming on an insane defensive play made by the right-handed reliever when he sprung off the mound, fielded a groundball near the first base foul line, and crow hopped onto the bag ahead of the runner.
Coffey then pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth against the top of the Bulls order. When Charlotte failed to score in the top of the tenth, Coffey was summoned again to keep the game alive with the winning run for the Bulls starting at second base. Again, Coffey delivered. Adisyn punctuated his evening with a strikeout and a celebratory yell knowing that his team had another inning to play.
Once the 11th inning hit, the clock struck midnight for Durham. The Bulls were out of pitchers. Into the game came a backup catcher and the Knights' offense went to work. Michael Turner and Dustin Harris each hit two run singles. Korey Lee, Caden Connor, and Andy Weber followed with RBI hits. Mario Camilletti tagged a 38-mph floater pitch over the wall for a Grand Slam. The route was on.
Camilletti reached base four times in the first ten innings and Lee hit a two-run Home Run in his first plate appearance. Duncan Davitt and Tyler Schweitzer both battled on the mound and covered the contest's first seven innings.
The win improves Charlotte's extra-inning record to 5-0 on the year. The Knights are also 5-0 against the Bulls. Thursday's ballgame brings a new challenge and another opportunity for Charlotte to continue their winning ways. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:45pm ET.
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